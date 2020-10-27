How to top-up UC through PUBG Mobile Payment Center

PUBG Mobile features several in-game items, including gun skins, outfits, characters, emotes, and more. These items are quite fascinating and visually captivating, and despite not enhancing gameplay, players still desire them.

Many of these items can be purchased from the in-game shop, while others can be obtained by opening crates or the Royale Pass.

These methods require players to spend in-game currency, i.e., Unknown Cash or UC. They have to pay out of their pockets to purchase this in-game currency.

This article looks at how users can purchase UC in PUBG Mobile through the Payment Center.

Guide to top-up UC via the PUBG Mobile Payment Center

MidasBuy (PUBG Mobile Payment Center)

Various top-ups available in MidasBuy

Players can follow these steps to top-up UC from MidasBuy:

Step 1: First, they have to visit the official website of MidasBuy here.

Step 2: They can then press on the ‘Top Up’ button and enter their PUBG Mobile ID (UID).

Step 3: Users can select the required amount of UC to be purchased and make a successful payment.

Step 4: The UC will soon be added to their PUBG Mobile accounts.

The cost of UC on MidasBuy differs depending on the country of the user.

Apart from this, players can also top-up UC directly in-game.

Step 1: They can open PUBG Mobile and click on the UC icon on the top of the screen.

They can open PUBG Mobile and click on the UC icon on the top of the screen. Step 2: Various top-ups will appear on the screen.

Various top-ups will appear on the screen. Step 3: The user can choose the desired top-up and select the mode of payment.

The user can choose the desired top-up and select the mode of payment. Step 4: After the purchase is successful, they will receive the UC.

Players shouldn’t resort to the usage of illicit tools like UC generators as they are illegal. If found guilty of using them, users’ accounts will be permanently banned from the game.

