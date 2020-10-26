PUBG Mobile Season 16 expected release date

Season 15 of PUBG Mobile was released on 15th September and was quite a success. The theme of the Royale Pass of the current season is Beyond A.C.E., and it brought in several in-game items.

Also read: PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (26th October): Another code to gift free popularity

Season 16 will commence once the current one draws to an end. Like always, the new season is expected to bring in a wide variety of rewards that can be availed from the new Royal Pass.

Expected release date for PUBG Mobile's new season

As mentioned earlier, the end of the current season will be followed by the arrival of Season 16. Season 15 will end on 15th November, after which the RP section will get locked. Players will not be able to enter it or claim any rewards.

Hence, it is expected that Season 16 will be released on 17th November.

However, there is no official confirmation from the developers on the release of the new season. However, just like the previous season, there could be a gap of a single day between the old and start of the new season.

Like every other season, the Royal Pass of Season 16 would have two variants – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC. Also, players have an option for subscription.

PUBG Mobile Season 16 RP leaks

Advertisement

Image Credit: TECHHUB Tamil / YouTube

Also, several leaks about the next RP have surfaced. Here are some of the rewards that have been leaked by Lucky Man.

Night Terror Outfit

Night Terror Headgear

Season 16 Combat Goggles

Season 16 Thompson

Draconian Champion Hat

Draconian Champion – M16A4

Draconian Champion – Backpack

Le Tigre Suit

Draconian Champion – Machete

Draconian Champion Finish

Draconian Champion Parachute

Outlawed Fantasy – UMP45

Winter Queen M249 V

Icicle – Mini 14

Watch the videos below to have a look at these items:

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics?