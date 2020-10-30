How to top-up Wild Cores in League of Legends: Wild Rift via Codashop

League of Legends: Wild Rift is finally available for open beta testing in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. More importantly, it has received an overwhelming response from players globally.

League of Legends: Wild Rift offers a bunch of exclusive in-game items, including champions, skins, and other things that can be unlocked either by completing missions or by spending the in-game currency, known as the Wild Cores.

You can purchase Wild Cores via the in-game payment gate or through Codashop. The latter is one of the most popular top-up websites for games and online entertainment, and is an authorised partner of Riot Games. It also offers bonus and discounts to the customers when they are making a purchase.

Purchase Wild Cores for Wild Rift via Codashop

You can follow these steps to top up your Wild Cores in Wild Rift from Codashop:

Visit the official website of Codashop and search for League of Legends: Wild Rift in the search bar. Now, enter your Riot ID, which you can copy from the profile section of this game. Select the number of Wild Cores that you want to add to your account. Then, choose the payment gateway method that you want to make the payment with. Now, if you wish to the receipt of the purchase, then enter your email address and click on the Buy Now button. Open the League of Legends: Wild Rift app in your device to purchase the in-game items with the Wild Cores.

Also, if you buy Wild Cores via the in-game purchase method, you get bonus Wild Cores on purchasing 1000 or above of this currency.

