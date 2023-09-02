How to transfer a Baldur's Gate 3 PC save to PS5?

You can quickly start your adventures after ordering or upgrading your Baldur's Gate 3 copy to the Digital Deluxe Edition on the PS5. Even if you opt for the Standard version, September 6 is just around the corner. You may have been enjoying your journey on PC, but switching to your console won't require a fresh start.

This is possible all thanks to the game's cross-progression system that works between PC and consoles. For now, all PC players will be able to transfer their progression to PS5 consoles. This will also be applicable in the future for owners of Xbox Series XlS, with Larian Studios having previously confirmed it in an official post. Moreover, transferring your existing Baldur's Gate 3 save across different platforms is quite easy.

How to transfer your Baldur's Gate 3 save from PC to PS5?

As mentioned earlier, the process is relatively easy, and all you need is an internet connection and a Larian account. A Larian account is mandatory, and you can create it directly within the game. From thereon, the first step is to open up Baldur's Gate 3 on your PC.

Log in with your Larian account on your PC. Make sure that your PC is connected to the internet.

From the options, ensure that cross-save is enabled on your PC. This will upload your latest saved files and bind them with the Larian account.

Switch to Baldur's Gate 3 on the PS5 and go to the in-game options.

Once cross-save is turned on in your console, log in using the same Larian account.

You'll now be able to access all the saved files and play with them on either your PC or console.

Also, make sure that the game clients on both PC and PS5 are the same, or else there could be issues trying to load a save file.

That covers everything required to transfer your game files across different platforms. The same method will be applicable when the popular RPG eventually comes to Xbox. Larian hasn't given out a date yet, but it's expected to be before 2023 officially ends.

Notably, a cross-save feature will also be available between PS5 and Xbox. This is a feature seldom found in video games, as not many in the gaming community own both consoles.

While you can enjoy your PC save files on the console, getting a separate copy is mandatory to play.