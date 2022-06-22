How to transfer progress across accounts in Fall Guys

Fall Guys has gone free-to-play and can now be enjoyed across most gaming systems.

The game was originally released for PC and PS4. Now, players can dive into the game-show-style battle royale on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

With its free-to-play status and availability on so many platforms, some players want to move over to their console of choice. They can even switch between platforms with cross-progression by creating an Epic Games account.

How to activate cross-progression in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

The new season, Free For All, signifies the change to free-to-play (Image via Mediatonic)

Epic Games now owns Mediatonic, the company behind Fall Guys' development. This makes having an Epic Games account a requirement to access the same account on different devices.

Here is how to sign up for an Epic Games account for newer players who may not have one:

Visit the official website for the Epic Games Store

Click the tab to sign in at the top right

Scroll down to find the option to create a new account

Users can enter information to make the account or sign up through other services like Facebook or Steam

Submit the sign-up process, and an Epic Games account will now be available

Be sure to sign in to the device that has all of the cosmetics and unlockables first. It will be considered the primary account and can be used to ensure cross-progression across every platform.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL TODAY! 👑 @FallGuysGame Tomorrow we launch Fall Guys: Free for All!



We are SO hyped to go free on all platforms, and to bring you all our best levels yet, biggest collaborations ever, and coolest costumes that we’ve ever made!!



Tomorrow we launch Fall Guys: Free for All!We are SO hyped to go free on all platforms, and to bring you all our best levels yet, biggest collaborations ever, and coolest costumes that we've ever made!!

Once players have an Epic Games account and have chosen their main Fall Guys system, they can begin transferring progress:

Stay on the Epic Games Store website

Hover the cursor over the username in the top-right corner of the screen

Select Account from the dropdown menu that appears

Navigate to Connections from the left-side menu section

Click the Accounts tab within the Connections area

Link the main system Fall Guys is played on first to make it the primary profile

Choose whichever system from the list the game will be played on

Sign in with the respective platforms' account information to link it to the Epic Games account

Players can link their Epic Games account to any system they decide to play Fall Guys on. Progress will be transferred among each of those systems without skipping a beat.

Everything players have on their main account will be usable on any other platform and vice versa. For example, players could main the game on PC but decide to take it on the go with their Nintendo Switch.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL TODAY! 👑 @FallGuysGame



Dive into our Season Pass which is jam-packed with cosmetics. Every player gets access to 50 levels - and if you're a legacy player, you get the whole thing!



Free for All is HERE! You can now play our biggest update in HISTORY for free, on any platform!Dive into our Season Pass which is jam-packed with cosmetics. Every player gets access to 50 levels - and if you're a legacy player, you get the whole thing!

Any progress made on the PC version will be seen on the Switch, and any progress made on the Switch will be available on PC the next time players boots up the game.

Players will have full access to their level, all of their cosmetics, and their Season Pass by simply linking their accounts. That's all it takes to continue winning crowns in style on all available platforms.

