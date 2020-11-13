How to transfer your PS4 data to the PS5

The PS5 releases today, and that means everyone with a PS4 might want to transfer their data to the next gen console.

One of the best feelings when getting a new console is simply opening the packaging and setting up the system. Setting up the PS5 is simple enough, as the process will be laid out for anyone turning on the console. However, transferring data can take a bit more time. There are a few ways to get PS4 data on to the PS5, whether that's through a wired connection or the cloud save.

Data Transfer from PS4 to PS5

The first step is to prepare the PS4 for a data transfer. All users need to do is sign into their account on the console and download the latest system software update. After the update is installed, users need to sync their info while looking at the trophies section and hitting the options button. Once that's done, users can sync their info with the PlayStation Network.

Next is transferring to the new PS5 console. There are details outlined step by step on the PlayStation website on how to start the transfer during the initial setup. The steps are provided below.

Turn on your PS4 and PS5 consoles and connect them to the same network using WiFi or LAN cables. On your PS5 console, go to Settings > System > System Software > Data Transfer > Continue. Select the PS4 you want to transfer data from. When the PS5 console shows the message Prepare for Data Transfer, press and hold the power button on your PS4 console for at least one second (until you hear a beep). On your PS5 console, select the data you want to transfer. Read the precautions, and then select Start Transfer. Your PS5 console automatically restarts during data transfer. After the console restarts, you can start using your PS5 console.

There are also details on the site that outline exactly which connection methods users will need for a successful set up of their console. The details are provided below:

Network Connect the PS5 and PS4 consoles to the same modem or router, and transfer your data wirelessly. LAN cable When you have only one LAN cable, try this: Connect your PS5 and PS4 consoles to the same network wirelessly. Then, using your LAN cable, connect your PS5 console to your PS4 console. Doing this results in a faster transfer speed — as fast as connecting both consoles to the network with LAN cables. When both consoles are connected to the network using LAN cables, you don't need to connect the PS5 console to the PS4 console. HDMI cable Power cord Use the power cords included with your PS5 and PS4 consoles respectively.

One final method is to use the cloud storage method for PlayStation Plus users, and transfer the data after setting up the PS5 console itself. However, setting up during the initial process may be the easiest.