How to turn on Arachnophobia mode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

The Arachnophobia mode of Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a huge boost for players who complain about its absence in Fallen Order. While the games don't have a literal spider to scare the community, the presence of Wyyyschokk is enough to make some feel uncomfortable. Thankfully, you will have the option to save yourself from this added stress while playing the sequel.

The second game continues Cal Kestis' journey across the universe and is set after the first game's events. While the overall gameplay retains some of the core mechanics from Fallen Order, developers Respawn have also made a fair share of changes. The inclusion of the Arachnophobia mode might not be useful for everyone, but it certainly improves Star Wars Jedi Survivor's accessibility.

Some players will feel relaxed after Star Wars Jedi Survivor includes the Arachnophobia mode

The Arachnophobia mode is not activated in Star Wars Jedi Survivor by default. You must manually turn it on when you start your in-game journey. Thankfully, the process is quite simple; you only need to execute the following steps.

Head to the game's main settings after it's loaded completely.

The settings menu has a huge number of options that you can switch. These options will be displayed on the left side of the screen.

Choose "Gameplay," and an array of sub-options will be displayed beside it.

Scroll down to the bottom to find "Others."

Turn "Arachnophobia safe mode" on.

Following the steps listed above will ensure you no longer witness any arachnid-type creatures on your Star Wars Jedi Survivor journey. Moreover, this tweak will not directly affect your in-game progress, and no enemies will be removed. You will still encounter the same number of foes, but they won't have their original spider-like structure. You can also toggle it off as well if you change your mind later.

All things considered, it's a brilliant little addition that could bode well for the sequel. Developers today are incredibly concerned about ensuring that the community doesn't have to feel uncomfortable while playing video games, and this move is one more step towards that.

The latest Star Wars video game was released worldwide on April 28, 2023, and is available on PCs and the current-gen consoles of Xbox and PlayStation. It's a continuation of the first game's events, and players have been eagerly waiting for its release.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is set five years into the future since the events of Fallen Order. Cal Kestis will once again have to withstand the challenges put by the Galactic Empire in their efforts to eliminate Order 66. The context sets up for a dramatic closure in the final Star Wars game before EA's exclusivity license with Lucasfilm ends.

