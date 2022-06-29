How to turn on DRS in F1 22

F1 22 is the latest entry in the F1 series headed by developer Codemasters. Now, more than ever before, F1 fans can feel closer to what it is like to drive some of the fastest vehicles in the world.

F1 22 fans will likely find themselves getting used to the new features, mechanics, and feel of the game and how the cars handle. If that exposes an issue for some players, then they can consider enabling (or disabling) Assists. These are systems that are put in place to offer slight assistance in one form or another, much in the same way first-person shooters use aim assist.

Thankfully, Assists are entirely optional. Experienced players do not have to use them if they can drive fine without them. On the other hand, new players (and some experienced ones) will certainly have a better racing experience when using certain Assists, and the DRS Assist is one such useful feature. The DRS feature can be found in the main menu. Here is how F1 22 players can enable DRS Assist in the game.

Players can turn on the DRS Assist in F1 22’s main menu

To turn on DRS Assist in F1 22, players will have to access the Assists menu. Here is where to find it:

Step 1 : Pause the game. If you are at the main menu, you can begin with the next step.

: Pause the game. If you are at the main menu, you can begin with the next step. Step 2 : Go to 'Settings' located in the main menu or pause menu.

: Go to 'Settings' located in the main menu or pause menu. Step 3 : With the 'Settings' menu opened, you will see the 'Assists' tab. Select it.

: With the 'Settings' menu opened, you will see the 'Assists' tab. Select it. Step 4 : Locate DRS Assist and highlight it. You will find it near the bottom of the list.

: Locate DRS Assist and highlight it. You will find it near the bottom of the list. Step 5: Use the slider to enable (or disable) DRS Assist.

For the uninitiated, DRS is an acronym for Drag Reduction System. This comes in the form of a rear wing that, when lowered, can give a player’s car a tad more speed (going straight). So, ideally, F1 22 players engage their DRS when they’re nearing another car, and they can use that boost of speed to gain an advantage that may help them surpass their opponent.

This is because players can only use DRS at certain points during races in F1 22. On the map, there are certain sections colored green, and these are DRS zones. Another prerequisite is being in proximity to another car. Once both requirements are met, players can activate their DRS and gain a speed advantage.

Whether it is enabled or disabled is entirely up to the player and their abilities. When the DRS setting is enabled, it will be activated automatically, and players will never have to think about it again. However, it may be best to leave it on manual and learn how to use it effectively, depending on the game mode.

There is more control over the vehicle when DRS is set to manual, and this setting also adds to the level of immersion. The decision about when to use DRS is then left to the player rather than letting the game activate the feature automatically and potentially ruin the driver’s plans.

