How to turn off the voice narrator in Rainbow Six Extraction

Accessibility options are becoming more commonplace, with Rainbow Six Extraction being one of the latest games to include them. It’s great to see developers going out of their way to include more would-be gamers.

In Rainbow Six Extraction, one such option is a voice narrator. It’s an accessibility option geared towards those who are hard of hearing. However, listening to a narrator's voice reciting all the menu options may get annoying for those with good hearing.

Thankfully, it can be turned off if you have no use for it.

Rainbow Six Extraction: How to disable menu narration

Altering Menu Narration is done via Settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

You might have been rushing to launch and play the game, and maybe you enabled menu narration right at the start. When launching the game for the first time, the option to turn it on or off is presented to you. If you enabled it by accident, it could still be turned off.

Follow these steps for disabling narration

Launch Rainbow Six Extraction and follow along with these steps:

Step 1: The menu options are nestled in the top-right corner, represented by a small gear icon. Select it. A drop-down menu will appear.

Step 2: From the very top of the list, select Accessibility. It is the very first menu option your cursor defaults to.

Step 3: Now, you’ll be presented with three options. Menu Narration is at the very top. To the right, select Off to disable the voice narrator in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Step 4: In the bottom-left corner, select Complete to save the changes made. If you skip this step, the voice narrator will continue narrating.

To re-enable Menu Narration, follow the steps one through three, but choose "On" instead. Additional narration options include menu and subtitle language and spoken language. Choose what best fits your preference.

Now that text-to-speech narration has been disabled, you can play the game without a robotic voice calling out every element. If you go through the steps and still hear the narration, double-check that you have completed Step 4. That step is most important as it ensures that your settings are saved.

