How to unlock the 99-rated EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item?

EA Sports has released the Griddy to Glory Cup objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a host of 99-rated players via the rewards, including the EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item. Not only does this objective set provide a boosted version of the Brazilian legend along with player picks containing other 99-rated players, it also contains rewards for FC 26.

Ad

The Griddy celebration has become a mainstay for Ultimate Team enthusiasts, but EA Sports has confirmed that the only way to perform this celebration in FC 26 will be to unlock it via the Griddy to Glory objective. By completing this objective, fans will receive this celebration in the upcoming title, as well as the EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item in the current game.

The EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item can now be unlocked

The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already released plenty of opportunities for fans to obtain rewards for the next game in the series, with the Griddy to Glory Cup objective being the latest addition. Even for those not interested in the celebration, the EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item alone is worth grinding the objective for.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The Cup has to be completed over the course of five days. Fans will have to play six games or win three games in the specific Live FUT Friendly mode per day to complete one segment of the objective. By completing five such segments, they will get their hands on the EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item. Each completion will also offer a player pick containing only 99-rated players released via previous promos.

Ad

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are the rewards for each tier of the objective set:

Ad

Complete one: 5 of 10 player pick

Complete two: 5 of 10 player pick

Complete three: 5 of 10 player pick

Complete four: 5 of 15 player pick

Complete five: 5 of 20 player pick

By completing all five daily segments, fans will obtain a total of 25 players with an overall rating of 99 via these player picks. They will also obtain the 99-rated EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The former FC Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG forward has received the stats and PlayStyles required to be one of the best attackers in the game. This item is much better than his Shapeshifters version released earlier in the game cycle. All these rewards, along with the Griddy Celebration in FC 26, make this objective worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More