How to unlock the 99-rated EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item?

EA Sports has released the Griddy to Glory Cup objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a host of 99-rated players via the rewards, including the EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item. Not only does this objective set provide a boosted version of the Brazilian legend along with player picks containing other 99-rated players, it also contains rewards for FC 26.
The Griddy celebration has become a mainstay for Ultimate Team enthusiasts, but EA Sports has confirmed that the only way to perform this celebration in FC 26 will be to unlock it via the Griddy to Glory objective. By completing this objective, fans will receive this celebration in the upcoming title, as well as the EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item in the current game.
The EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item can now be unlocked
The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already released plenty of opportunities for fans to obtain rewards for the next game in the series, with the Griddy to Glory Cup objective being the latest addition. Even for those not interested in the celebration, the EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item alone is worth grinding the objective for.
The Cup has to be completed over the course of five days. Fans will have to play six games or win three games in the specific Live FUT Friendly mode per day to complete one segment of the objective. By completing five such segments, they will get their hands on the EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item. Each completion will also offer a player pick containing only 99-rated players released via previous promos.
These are the rewards for each tier of the objective set:
- Complete one: 5 of 10 player pick
- Complete two: 5 of 10 player pick
- Complete three: 5 of 10 player pick
- Complete four: 5 of 15 player pick
- Complete five: 5 of 20 player pick
By completing all five daily segments, fans will obtain a total of 25 players with an overall rating of 99 via these player picks. They will also obtain the 99-rated EA FC 25 Ronaldinho FUTTIES item.
The former FC Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG forward has received the stats and PlayStyles required to be one of the best attackers in the game. This item is much better than his Shapeshifters version released earlier in the game cycle. All these rewards, along with the Griddy Celebration in FC 26, make this objective worth completing.