How to unlock the Backbreaker trophy in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake was launched to universal acclaim on January 27, 2023, worldwide. This true-to-source, faithful re-creation of the original 2008 game of the same name features updated visuals and gameplay enhancements that make it the definitive edition of Dead Space.

Like the original, the remake also carries several achievements and trophies into the game’s campaign. One such trophy is the “Backbreaker,” which involves Issac stomping over enemies. This article will detail everything you need to know about this achievement and how to unlock it.

Note: Minor spoilers for the Dead Space remake will follow. Viewer discretion is advisable.

Unlocking the Backbreaker trophy in the Dead Space remake involves a lot of stomping

As the name suggests, the trophy involves breaking the backs of necromorphs to unlock it. Specifically, Issac will have to kill 10 enemies using a foot stomp which can be achieved by dismembering the enemy until they start to crawl and using either the Spacebar on PC or R2 on PlayStation 5 and RT on Xbox Series X/S to stomp them to oblivion.

The move is very effective against Slashers and Dividers - make sure to use something like the Plasma Cutter and Stasis first to slow them down. However, stomp is generally not recommended against enemies such as the Pregnant (due to their exploding bellies), Guardians, and large enemies such as the Hunters.

While players can use this move against Swarmers, these necromorphs can easily overwhelm the player, and it is generally recommended to use something such as the Pulse Rifle or Flamethrower against them instead.

What is Dead Space?

Created as a science fiction survival horror franchise by Glen Scholfield and Michael Condrey, Dead Space usually refers to the video games developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts.

The first title in the series was launched in 2008 and featured protagonist Issac Clarke and his teammates heading into the USG Ishimura as they investigate a mysterious distress signal.

However, everything is not as it seems, as it turns out the inhabitants have transformed into violent, mutated creatures in an insidious plot involving an alien artifact known simply as the Marker and a religious organization known as the church of Unitology.

The series has gone on to make two sequels and several spin-off titles, including a mobile game, before officially being discontinued. The remake of the first title was announced to be in the works since early 2021, with Motive Studio spearheading its development.

What has been changed in the remake?

While the remake does stay very faithful to the vision of the original, there have been several quality-of-life improvements added to enhance the experience for new and returning players.

One of the most notable changes is the addition of dialogue lines for Issac, an otherwise silent protagonist in the original. Additionally, gameplay enhancements such as an overhauled zero gravity section, an open-ended map design, and questline changes have also been incorporated into the game.

Minor story tweaks have also been added to augment the experience and better connect it to the sequel.

