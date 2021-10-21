How to unlock the Barriga Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has introduced the Criptograma Chest feature by having players solve puzzles to receive valuable loot.

You have to follow different clues and eventually find the picture associated with the specific Far Cry 6 chest you are hoping to unlock. Once you have found both images that rest on the lid of the chest, you can open it.

The Barriga Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6 is not hard to unlock. You just have to travel a bit. From the chest, you will need to follow the arrows from the dock to find the charts.

Where to find the charts to unlock the Barriga Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6

The Barriga Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Barriga is a town in the northern part of Sierra Perdida in Far Cry 6. Look for the town on your map, mark it, and travel there by any method. Once you arrive, head to the dock with the Criptograma Chest.

The chest is near a shack and some fishing boxes. You will see a big blue arrow painted above it along with a key symbol. This is where you will start your journey to finding the Barriga Criptograma Chest.

The first chart. (Image via Ubisoft)

Hop into a boat and take it straight across the water in the direction the arrow is pointing. There are guards patrolling the area, so take them out or simply avoid that; it's up to you.

Eventually, you will reach another docking area with a small house and a shack. They are labeled 1 and 2. In the shack with the number one is the first Criptograma Chart for this Far Cry 6 chest.

The second chart. (Image via Ubisoft)

Get back in the boat and face the area you came from. Turn directly right and take the boat to another set of docks. Once more, you will come to a small building by the docking area.

This building has an enclosure to the side, covered by blue sheet metal. The second Barriga Criptograma Chart is in the enclosure. Approach it to collect it and make your way back to the chest to grab your loot.

