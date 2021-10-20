How to complete Radio Libertad in Far Cry 6

Radio Libertad is a Far Cry 6 mission given by Bicho after completing his Hype Bomb mission.

It is a Maximas Mantazas operation that you can either decline or accept and track. The objective is to overtake Anton Castillo's radio propaganda with the sounds of Libertad.

You can do this in Far Cry 6 by powering up three different radio towers. This grants Bicho and his band of rebels a strong enough signal to reach all of Yara with their radio station.

Far Cry 6: How to complete Radio Libertad

El Rancho Bicho on the Far Cry 6 map (Image via Ubisoft)

You will start this Far Cry 6 mission at El Rancho Bicho after speaking with Bicho and accepting it. From the ranch, you need to head southwest and grapple to the top of the rock formation.

There is a lookout post at the top that you will want to use as a landmark. Follow the trail to the south, marked with Libertad's blue colors. Use the grapple to ascend once more.

The first switch for Radio Libertad (Image via Ubisoft)

You can take control of this Far Cry 6 radio tower however you'd like. Blow everyone up, go in guns blazing, or be stealthy. The choice is yours, but you will need to enter the main building and pull the switch in the end.

From there, drive west to the next radio tower. There will be a little less fighting at this one. Instead, climb to the top of the apartment with your grapple hook. Follow the scaffolding until you reach a climbable vine.

Move on up and go east to a locked blue door. Look through and shoot the lock on the green door across from it. Go around the corner and climb up the area with the blue banner.

The green door lock in Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

Drop off the roof on the west side. Enter the green door and repair the wiring. Go back out the door, and you can pull the switch. That does it for the second radio tower in the Radio Libertad mission of Far Cry 6.

The final tower is to the southwest. It is unguarded and requires more climbing. Follow the blue markers up the front of this tower and grapple from the wooden plank. At the top, you will have to deal with some hostile hawks.

Radio Libertad being completed (Image via Ubisoft)

Once they are taken care of, get on the large crate to reach a wooden platform with a blue banner. Jump up once more and climb a vine to the power switch at the top of the tower.

Now, make your way to the Taino Peak Relay Station. This location is full of enemies, so be prepared for a massive firefight. Flip the switches near the radar dish and at the top of the tower to complete this Far Cry 6 quest.

