Where to find the Jurassic Park Easter egg in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6, like every other entry in the franchise, contains a plethora of Easter eggs for players to discover.

Some Easter eggs are subtle while others are in your face. Still, it's easy to miss the majority of Far Cry 6 Easter eggs if you don't have a keen eye and aren't actively searching for them.

One Far Cry 6 Easter egg making the rounds has to do with the dinosaur theme park film Jurassic Park. You will definitely get a kick out of this Easter egg once you come across it.

How to locate the Jurassic Park Easter egg in Far Cry 6

Lola in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6's story can move along rather quickly. There is so much to do, making things difficult to follow if you find yourself having to backtrack. So, pay attention early on in the game.

Once you complete any of the early missions in a region of Yara, you will be able to establish a guerilla base there. That first base will come with a black market dealer named Lola.

Lola also provides special operations for you to take on in Far Cry 6. Speak with her once she becomes available and one of the special operations will be named Mesozoico.

Select that operation and begin. The Jurassic Park Easter egg will be near the beginning of the mission. As you approach the entrance to Mesozoico Park, there is an information terminal with a red button.

Press the red button and a voice will play from the information terminal. The voice will introduce you to Mesozoico Park much like John Hammond introduces the characters of the film to Jurassic Park.

"Welcome to Mesozoico Park!" is exclaimed through the speaker at the end of the introductory speech. This is a great nod to the franchise and a fun Easter egg to find in Far Cry 6.

The only things missing are the living dinosaurs that eventually terrorize the patrons of the park in the movie and go on a rampage. Having to fight a horde of dinosaurs isn't something you should put past the Far Cry franchise.

