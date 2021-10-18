How to get the Heroic End SMG in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is played on the fictional island of Yara, which is littered with all kinds of weapons.

The Heroic End SMG is one of the better weapons you will find as you travel across Yara. It isn't just one of the best submachine guns, but one of the best weapons overall.

Most weapons will be provided by completing a Far Cry 6 quest or you will have to purchase them. A handful, like the Heroic End SMG, can be obtained simply by finding them.

Where to find the Heroic End SMG in Far Cry 6

The Heroic End SMG stats page. (Image via Ubisoft)

You can take a look at the many weapons of Far Cry 6 in the menu without owning them. It just gives you the stats and details of the gun if you are interested in learning before you acquire it.

The description for the Heroic End SMG takes this a bit further and explains where the weapon can be found. The information section about this submachine gun says you have to search for it at the People's Pride Clinic.

The People's Pride Clinic on the Far Cry 6 map. (Image via Ubisoft)

It doesn't tell you where the People's Pride Clinic is in Far Cry 6, though. You'll have to find that for yourself. Thankfully, this will guide you to the spot where the Heroic End SMG resides.

Travel north of La Joya. Checkpoints and FND bases are located nearby for fast travel means if you are further away. Look at the map for Pequena Bay and you will find the People's Pride Clinic to the west.

Head to the clinic and make your way to a tent behind the main building by wrapping around the left side. There are several medical machines inside of the tent.

The clinic tent where the Heroic End SMG is located. (Image via Ubisoft)

Also Read

Between two of the machines, there will be a chest that holds the Heroic End SMG of Far Cry 6. Just loot the chest and the submachine gun will be added to the list of various weapons in your arsenal.

You will now have a blast round SMG with the Headshot Supremo mod for bonus Supremo charge on headshots, and the Gut-Wrencher mod for additional body damage.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan