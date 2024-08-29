How to unlock the Bartender Expert skill tree in Star Wars Outlaws (and which are the best)

The first set of expert skills you unlock in Star Wars Outlaws belongs to the Bartender. The man who housed Kay Vess helped teach her the tricks of the trade that made her the sneak she is as an adult. However, like all Expert skills, you don’t simply unlock them with skill points or any such thing.

Each one of them has a requirement that triggers by playing the game. Some of them are harder to pick up than others, depending on how you approach the game. Most of the Expert skillsets are missable, but if you want a Platinum trophy, you need to get them all. Here’s what you need to know about the Bartender.

How to unlock the Bartender Expert skill set in Star Wars Outlaws

The Bartender’s Expert skills are the easiest ones to get in the whole of Star Wars Outlaws, in terms of completing the quest. Simply doing the game's introduction will unlock these—you cannot possibly miss them. By the time you’re ready to take part in the heist near Canto Bight, you’ll have access to these and will be able to immediately start unlocking some of them.

Others will come later since they require you to travel to other planets for supplies. Within a few hours, you’ll be able to start working on these, so don’t worry about unlocking the quest itself. What will be challenging is earning the skills the Bartender has for you. We didn’t include Lockpicking or Cantina Brawling on the list because they unlock automatically and are basic skills.

Ranking the Bartender Expert Skills from worst to best

4) Fast-Talk

Fast-Talking can get you out of a sticky situation if you're fast enough (Image via Ubisoft)

Fast-Talk is an incredibly useful skill from the Bartender Expert Skills in Star Wars Outlaws. The only reason it’s under Keep Talking is that Keep Talking is an AoE effect. However, the ability to stop enemy operatives temporarily if you’re caught cannot be underestimated. Whether you’re on Toshara or Tatooine, there will be times when you need to quickly chat with an enemy before knocking them out.

3) Keep Talking

Keep Talking can set up some exceptional escapes (Image via Ubisoft)

Keep Talking is the next natural evolution of Fast-Talk, and the ability to briefly paralyze a group of enemies is incredibly useful. This Bartender Expert Skill offers Star Wars Outlaws players something the previous one didn’t. There will be plenty of times when a patrol or group of enemies suddenly notices you. Pop Fast Talking, and before they can sound an alarm, use your Adrenaline Rush to kill all of them. No alarm, no ruined mission.

2) I Know Someone

Being able to take on extra jobs is going to be useful for your overall growth as a scoundrel (Image via Ubisoft)

I Know Someone is arguably one of the most important Expert Skills in all of Star Wars Outlaws. This gives you access to fulfilling Personal Requests. This means even more quests and missions to go on, with more chances to gain rewards. It may lead you to rare crafting materials, money, or something else of value to your expedition. There’s never a bad time to unlock this.

1) Armored Undershirt

Who doesn't want more health? (Image via Ubisoft)

When it comes to Armored Undershirt in Star Wars Outlaws, this one kind of goes without saying. It takes a while to unlock, but it does give you more health, and that’s crucial. More times than not, I’ve died due to lack of health, and poor stealth decisions. Occasionally, that’s going to happen. Being able to take more damage is important.

