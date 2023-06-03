How to unlock all classic costumes in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in Capcom's iconic fighting game series, features a plethora of unique and fun unlockables for players to work towards, both in the game's competitive multiplayer mode as well as in the linear single-player mode. From unique profile customization items to classic outfits for each of the fighters, there's plenty for you to unlock as you play and master the combat in the game.

Capcom's new Street Fighter title also has a host of brand new characters, who exapnd the roster of playable fighters in the series. Each returning character also has a fresh look, while retaining all of their moves and combos from the previous games.

Among the many things that you can unlock while playing Street Fighter 6's various game modes are the classic and alternate outfits for all of the playable characters. While the new costumes might look really great for the first few hours, nostalgia for the classic street fighter outfits will soon take over returning players and fans of the franchise.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock all the classic and alternate costumes in Street Fighter 6.

How to obtain all the classic and alternate Street Fighter 6 costumes for free

There are essentially two ways to unlock all the unique outfits for each fighter in Street Fighter 6. The first method to unlock the alternate and the classic costumes involves regular gameplay (also, a little bit of grinding to max out their bond in the World Tour mode). The second method requires "Fighter Coins," the game's premium currency that can be purchased separately in bundles.

In order to grab the classic and the alternate costumes for all the playable characters in the game without paying a single penny, you will need to put a lot of work into the game's single-player mode.

Each fighter in Street Fighter 6 has their own friendship meter, which you will need to max out in order to unlock the iconic classic outfits. There are several ways in which you can drive up this meter:

Fight against them: Mastering each fighter's fighting style is the key to gaining their trust. Sparring with the fighters and winning nets you a hefty increase in their friendship meter.

Chat with them: Interacting and engaging in a conversation with NPCs in an otherwise highly competitive fighting game might seem weird at first, but it is among the best ways to increase bonding with the various fighters in the game's single-player World Tour mode.

Complete the Mastery Quests: Completing the Mastery Quests, which are optional (character specific) challenges that pop-up before every fight, is a sure-shot way of getting a massive bump in the friendship meter.

Buy gifts for the fighters: You can purchase gifts for your favorite fighter from vendors all across the game's world. You can also receive gifts after defeating certain NPCs and fighters. Gifting, though entirely optional, is an easy way to bond with your favorite fighters and work towards unlocking the classic outfits.

Unlocking the classic and the alternate costumes via gameplay and single-player progression might feel tedious, but the process is rewarding. You can grab the outfits without spending anything extra and also become familiar with all the fighters and their movesets.

However, if you do not want to grind for upwards of 10-15 hours just for the classic costumes, you can simply head over to Street Fighter 6's in-game shop and grab the outfits with Fighter Coins.

