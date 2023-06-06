How to unlock classic outfit for E. Honda in Street Fighter 6

E. Honda returns as part of Street Fighter 6's stellar cast of characters. Easily one of the most recognizable fighters in the iconic fighting game series, the Japanese Sumo wrestler graces the virtual fighting arena once more with a brand new look. However, fans of his classic outfit need not fret. Initially, this attire is locked, but there are two ways to access it.

The first is using Street Fighter 6's premium currency, Fighter Coins. However, if you don't want to spend money, jump into World Tour mode instead and find E. Honda.

Unlocking alternate outfit for E. Honda in Street Fighter 6

The first step to unlocking E. Honda's alternate outfit through World Tour mode is to find him. He only becomes available in Chapter 8, so you must play through this open-world game mode for a while.

In Chapter 8-4, a story mission called "Big in Japan" will become available. As part of this mission, go to "Urban Park" during day time and approach the restaurant. Once there, you will receive a text from Asterisk giving some story exposition. Read the information provided and then enter the restaurant wherein a cutscene introducing the Japanese Sumo Wrestler, E. Honda, will play.

Asterisk will text you again and ask you to take a picture of the wrestler. Pull up your character's phone and snap a photo of him. Afterward, you will receive another text from Asterisk. Read through the messages, close your phone, then walk up to E. Honda and start a conversation with him.

He will tell you about another fighter you should meet in Japan. Once your initial conversation ends, talk to him again and ask to train under him. He will now be available as a master, and you can begin the next phase of unlocking his alternate outfit, raising your bond level.

Incidentally, your conversation with E. Honda will also grant you access to Genbu Temple, where you can find Ryu.

Raising your bond level with E. Honda in Street Fighter 6

You can take a few steps to raise your bond with E. Honda in Street Fighter 6. The first is by giving him gifts. It is vital to note that his favorite gift is Rubber Duckies which you can purchase from a merchant in Italy. You can give him this gift as often as possible.

Another way of raising your bond with him is by leveling up his fighting style. Simply equip his moves onto your created character and start fighting NPCs using those moves. Doing this will gradually level up E. Honda's fighting style, unlocking additional interactions with him, such as sparring sessions and conversations.

Simply participate in these interactions, and your bond level with him will be at a maximum in no time. Once your bond is maxed out, his alternate outfit will become available in Street Fighter 6's other game modes.

