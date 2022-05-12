How to unlock the Clippy cosmetics in Halo Infinite

Part of the fun of any online game, particularly one like Halo Infinite, is the ability for players to obtain and equip fun cosmetics. Some of the cosmetics can make players look tough, others can make them look cute, like the cat ears. Even still, some of them can help players remember an important relic from Microsoft's past. One of these cosmetic items will help players represent the famous virtual assistant, Clippy.

For those players unfamiliar with Clippy, the character was a virtual assistant that was bundled with Microsoft Office starting in 97. Clippy was originally just known as Virtual Assistant, and was the default avatar, but was the most popular of them all. However, it quickly became apparent that Clippy would be causing more trouble than he was worth during his time in the spotlight of Microsoft Office.

A look at how players can unlock Clippy-themed cosmetics in Halo Infinite

While Clippy may have acted a certain way during previous versions of Microsoft Office, players of Halo Infinite do not have to worry about such things. Available as part of an exclusive cosmetic bundle, players can get some special Clippy items. These include a Legendary Clippy Weapon Charm, a Clippy Nameplate and a Clippy Weapon Emblem.

There is only one way for players to get the Clippy item in Halo Infinite, which is by purchasing the bundle from the store. Players who want to unlock this bundle will have to part with 300 Credits in order to get it.

However, this is a one-time purchase where players will be able to get three Clippy themed items. Players may want to be quick however, and obtain this from the store before it is gone.

Why was Clippy removed fro, Microsoft office and will it affect Halo Infinite's gameplay?

Clippy was eventually removed and is no longer around today because a lot of users would get annoyed at Clippy. This is because right when people would start working on a task, Clippy would pop up with helpful tips for that task.

The problem was that Clippy would pop up so often that it became more of a nuisance than a helpful assistant. Hence, Clippy was removed in 2007.

Fortunately, Halo Infitnite players have nothing to worry about as Clippy will not help players with their tasks. Even though these items all feature Clippy, the famouse character will only be availble as a cosmetic.

Players who purchase this bundle will not have to worry about Clippy popping up during their time in combat and asking if they need help hitting their target. Which, could actually be a good feature in certain circumstances. Sadly, the items in this bundle are purely cosmetic items and will have no effect on gameplay.

