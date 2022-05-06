Players find Microsoft Clippy Easter egg in Halo Infinite

Players of Halo Infinite were recently treated to Season 2, which brought with it numerous collectibles for them to unlock. One of these special unlockables is the nameplate of a favorite mascot of Microsoft: Clippy, the lovable googly-eyed paperclip.

Known primarily for its interruptive nature of providing help to consumers, Clippy has officially been retired from the job since 2007.

Players can find Microsoft Clippy in Halo Infinite

Clippy was added to Microsoft Office for Windows, starting with Windows 97, and was included to help people complete their various tasks by offering helpful hints. However, people quickly became annoyed at the paperclip who just wanted to help, and thus after years of strong responses, Clippy was officially removed from Windows in Office 2007. However, Halo gamers can still have access to Clippy in-game.

How players can relive the fun of Clippy inside of Halo Infinite

James Shields @shieldsjames There is a Clippy nameplate in Halo Infinite Season 2 There is a Clippy nameplate in Halo Infinite Season 2 😂 https://t.co/5I5q4r3heJ

While the Clippy inside of Halo Infinite may not be as fun and interactive as the one on Microsoft Windows, players will be able to obtain Clippy in a few different ways.

The first way is that Clippy is available as a nameplate. Players can use the nameplate to differentiate themselves and display their Spartan ID with the flair of the original Windows Office Assistant to let players know they are there to help.

Players will also be able to unlock Clippy as a weapon charm in-game

Players of Halo Infinite will also be able to unlock the amazing likeness of Clippy for their weapon charms. When using Clippy, players may not receive all of the helpful tips they need when engaging in battle, but that may not be exclusively bad.

Still, Clippy can watch the players when they are performing and can just sit there mounted to the weapon and silently judge them.

Players who lived the glory days with Clippy can finally relive them in Halo Infinite

Users have wanted Clippy in-game for some time now (Image via Reddit)

While not everyone may have liked having Clippy around, it does bring back a sense of nostalgia that players can relive when rocking the nameplate or weapon charm of Clippy.

While Clippy could potentially bring much more to the game by asking questions like, "It seems like you're capturing a flag, would you like some help?" players can rejoice that Clippy is always silent.

Halo Infinite Season 2 is adding a lot of new content for players

Players can unlock various cosmetic items in Season 2 (Image via Bungie)

Season 2 has added a lot more than just Clippy to the game. Season 2 brought two new maps: Breaker and Catalyst. It also brought three new game modes, including Last Spartan Standing, King of the Hill, and Land Grab.

Players can partake in these new modes alongside the new maps while rocking their brand new Clippy cosmetics as Season 2 kicks off to a great start.

Edited by R. Elahi