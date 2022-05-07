Top 5 weapon skins in Halo Infinite

One of the new focuses Halo Infinite has is on weapon customization. From the presentation at last year's E3, the developers at 343 Industries have promised that customization is going to be a large part of Halo Infinite multiplayer. Gamers will have more ways to swag out their Spartan. Which skins should they keep an eye out for, though?

Which are the best looking Halo Infinite weapons?

5) Adrenal

Adrenal has a simple black and lime green color palette (Image via 343 Industries)

Halo Infinite had a promotional event where gamers could get codes for new skins if they bought energy drinks. It turns out that the skin that came from drinking Monster was one of the best looking ones. The Adrenal weapon has a black body with a lime green nozzle and pump.

4) Nocturne Star

Gamers could get Nocturne Star by purchasing Rockstar drinks (Image via 343 Industries)

Like with Adrenal, gamers could get this weapon skin by purchasing energy drinks. However, this time it was from Rockstar. As one might imagine, the weapon matches the Black and Gold motif that the Rockstar drinks have. There are multiple gold features on this gun, which really makes the color and the gun stand out.

3) Cloud9

Cloud9's logo always features this light blue (Image via 343 Industries)

Multiple weapon skin sets are coming with armor sets promoting esports teams. Honestly, all of these look solid, but a clear standout from those is Cloud9, which added their classic light blue color around the features of the weapon. This is a great skin for many players due to its exciting color combination and looks. However, this skin will hold a special place in the hearts of Cloud9 fans.

2) Electric Bubblegum

Electric Bubblegum features a strong hot pink color (Image via 343 Industries)

Some Halo players prefer darker guns that can help them blend in with certain backgrounds. On the other hand, there are those who prefer to stick out of the crowd in a flashy manner. The latter might prefer the Electric Bubblegum, which has a bright pink design. An enemy could probably spot this out from a long distance away. However, the sheer brightness of the hot pink and light blue on this weapon gives it a sleek, neon look. This skin was made available through the Cyber Showdown Event Pass.

1) Spacestation

While all of the esports promotional skins look fantastic, this might be the best of them. Spacestation’s signature colors are black and gold, and this weapon has both colors in spades. This combo looks similar to the Nocturne Star since they use the same colors. However, the Nocturne Star’s design is a little more basic. The Spacestation weapon has gold wrapping around the entire gun. Also, the official Spacestation logo on the side is a nice touch to the gun's overall aesthetic.

