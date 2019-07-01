PUBG News: Team Spacestation Gaming Wins PMCO 2019 North America And Qualifies For Global Finals in Berlin

Team Spacestation Gaming Won PMCO North Americ a

The PMCO 2019 North American Regional Finals ended today and Team Spacestation Gaming were declared winners after two days of gruelling battle. They played exceptionally well in all 10 matches and managed to get 2 Winner Winner Chicken Dinners. They will now join other 15 teams in Berling for the final showdown of PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Splits Global Finals 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

Day 1 Standings:

#1 Team Misfits Gaming- 116 Points

#2 Team Lights Out- 114 Points

#3 Team Spacestation Gaming- 103 Points

#4 Wildcard Gaming- 83 Points

#5 G25 Gaming- 76 Points

#6 Pittsburgh Knights- 75 Points

#7 Team HQA- 67 Points

#8 Team Revenants- 66 Points

#9 Nova Esports NA- 64 Points

#10 Team AreYouScared- 63 Points

#11 Team Method Gaming- 63 Points

#12 Team BlindByWin- 58 Points

#13 Team VN1- 43 Points

#14 Granja Del Gaming- 37 Points

#15 Team Delta Stars- 36 Points

#16 Cream Esports NA- 8 Points

Day 2 Standings:

#1 Spacestation Gaming- 217 Points

#2 Lights Out- 178 Points

#3 Pittsburgh Knights- 176 Points

#4 Nova Esports- 167 Points

#5 Revenants- 166 Points

#6 BlindByWin- 162 Points

#7 Misfits Gaming- 159 Points

#8 VN1- 130 Points

#9 AreYouScared- 125 Points

#10 HQA- 123 Points

#11 Granja Del Gaming- 122 Points

#12 G25 Gaming- 118 Points

#13 Wildcard Gaming- 116 Points

#14 Team Method- 87 Points

#15 Delta Stars- 65 Points

#16 Cream Esports NA- 52 Points

Winner Of PMCO North America Regional Finals:

Team Spacestation Gaming played very well on Day 2 of PMCO 2019 North America Regional Finals and got their tickets to play in the PMCO 2019 Global Finals in Berlin starting from 21st July. Team Spacestation Gaming also won prize money of $25,000. They will now face best teams from the rest of the world like Team Soul from India and Team RRQ from SEA.

Team LightsOut and Team Pittsburgh Knights have also qualified for PMCO Pre-Lims in Berlin. The top 5 teams in the Prelims will advance to the finals showdown of PMCO Global Finals.

