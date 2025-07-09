How to unlock Clubs in Umamusune: Pretty Derby

Clubs in Umamusune: Pretty Derby offers you a way to connect with others in the game, exchange helpful items like Shoes, and even organize private races. However, unlocking the feature isn’t instant; you’ll need to make decent progress before it becomes available.

Ad

On that note, here's how to access Clubs in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and maximize their benefits.

Note: This article represents the author's views and interpretation.

A guide to unlocking Clubs in Umamusune: Pretty Derby

You must do a couple of things to unlock Clubs in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

To get access to the Club system in Umamusune: Pretty Derby, you must hit E3 rank in Team Trials. That’s your primary milestone.

Ad

Trending

The Club option, located in the bottom-left corner of your main menu, will take you further. However, you must assemble a strong squad of Veteran Umamusumes (with a combined Team Rank of over 20K points) to attain the feature.

So, how do you get there? Your best bet is to run URA Finale mode and clear at least seven to nine career objectives per run. Select easy-to-train SRs to expedite the process. We would recommend Gold Ship and Agnes Tachyon.

Ad

Gold Ship is great for long-distance races, thanks to her high starting stats and mid-pack to final-stretch skills. She's easy to train and strong enough to clear most goals without much effort.

Meanwhile, Agnes Tachyon has a valuable skill set for energy control and slowing rivals but starts with average stats. With proper training, she performs well in mid-range races and handles objectives reliably.

You’ll hit 20K relatively easily to unlock Clubs in Umamusune: Pretty Derby, as well as Private races, by focusing on those reliable options rather than experimenting too early with underdeveloped trainees.

Ad

Also read – How to get Epithets in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Why joining Clubs in Umamusune: Pretty Derby matters

Unlocking Clubs in Umamusune: Pretty Derby isn’t just about showing off your team. There are actual benefits that help you progress faster in the game, especially if you’re trying to break into better rewards efficiently.

You get access to Club Chat, where you can request 10 Shoes per day from other players. These Shoes are essential for raising your Uma Girl’s potential, so this daily supply can help with long-term growth.

Ad

More items on the game (Image via Cygames)

In return, donating Shoes earns you Club Points. You get five Club Points per shoe. You can donate up to two shoes per player, helping others while boosting your own point stash.

Ad

What do you do with those Club Points? Well, one of the best options is to visit the Club Shop and purchase SSR Support Cards. If you're unsure where to begin, I highly recommend grabbing Mejiro McQueen. She has stamina bonuses and initial stamina, and if you limit break her twice, she becomes a top choice.

What’s more, this card can’t be rolled; it’s a free, exclusive item you’ll only get from the story and then purchase with Club Points.

Ad

Earning Club Points from Legacy support

Go to your menu and profile to see which Umamusume is set as your “star” and is available for legacy support. Each time someone chooses your Uma Girl as their legacy, you’ll earn points. You can view this in the Presents section.

This concludes our guide for unlocking Clubs in Umamusune: Pretty Derby.

Check out: TP in Umamusune: Pretty Derby, explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.