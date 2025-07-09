TP in Umamusune: Pretty Derby, explained

TP in Umamusune: Pretty Derby is required every time you begin a run in Career Mode, which is where you train your horse girls, earn rewards, and build them up for later challenges. So, understanding how it works is important if you want to make steady progress in the game.

On that note, here is how TP works in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, including how to refill it and what to keep in mind.

What is TP in Umamusune: Pretty Derby, and why is it important?

Toughness 30 is a TP refill item in the game (Image via Cygames Inc)

In Career Mode, each playthrough consumes 30 TP, and you start with a TP cap of 100. You can perform a maximum of three full training sessions consecutively before needing to reload. If you let TP recover naturally, it regenerates only 1 point every 10 minutes, so it takes about five hours to fully recover.

This system is designed to pace gameplay, but it now also makes TP one of the most important resources to manage if you're playing every day.

How to refill TP in Umamusune: Pretty Derby manually

If you don't want to wait for TP regeneration, you can use recovery items from your inventory. Tap the "+" icon next to your TP bar on the top of the screen or go to your bags and use one of the recovery items directly. One valuable item, Toughness 30 (shown in the image above), restores 30 TP. It can be obtained from limited missions, special events, and promo codes.

On the other hand, rare items like the KFC Original Bucket or Canned Coffee Boss restore a full 100 TP, letting you jump straight back into Career Mode without delay. Some of these full-recovery items usually appear during limited-time events, login campaigns, or special promotions.

Other recovery and utility items

While TP restoration is essential, Umamusume features numerous other items tied to various mechanics. You’ll also encounter items for:

Character enhancement

RP restoration

Scenario-specific consumables

Gacha tickets

Character exchange coupons

Support card exchange coupons

Race tickets and race consumables

And other inventory-based rewards

Each one serves a focused purpose, often tied to progression, banners, or race preparation.

This concludes our guide on TP in Umamusune: Pretty Derby.

