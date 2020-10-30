Every season of Modern Warfare and Warzone brings a few new guns for players to unlock and play with. During the season that they are introduced, they can be unlocked for free by simply leveling up the battle pass. Once the season ends though, the rules change.

To earn a post launch weapon after the respective season has ended, a challenge for the given weapon must be completed. They can range anywhere from hip fire kills to challenges like headshots. In the case of the CR-56 AMAX, players are going to find themselves in close quarters.

How to unlock the CR-56 AMAX in Modern Warfare with gunbutt kills

(Image Credit: Sportskeeda)

The CR-56 AMAX was added to Modern Warfare and Warzone during Season 4 this year. It's a hard hitting assault rifle with some great accuracy and a decent amount of attachments that allow for variation. The CR-56 AMAX has started to see a bit more use among streamers, either to test the weapon out or to make a switch from the Kilo.

Because Season 4 of Modern Warfare is long gone now, anyone who doesn't already have the CR-56 AMAX is going to have to earn it through challenges. For this weapon, the challenge is to get 3 gunbutt kills while using an assault rifle in 10 different matches. It's not too hard, but will likely be frustrating and a bit time consuming, especially in a game like Modern Warfare.

Anyone who owns Modern Warfare multiplayer will likely breeze through the challenge. They can run close quarters maps and simply charge at players until they have a quick 3 kills. Then they can back out of the match and start again.

Players who only have Warzone however, will have a tougher time with this, but it's not impossible. The first thing to do is equip an assault rifle that has the fast melee perk. Then a riot shield should be equipped with Overkill in order to buy more time from player watching behind. As the game progresses, getting in close and hoping for a few surprise attacks with fast melee is the best option.

The beginning of a Warzone match might be even better though, depending on the drop. Charging at players with bad weapons and low shields could net a few kills before inevitable death. Regardless of when the 3 kills happen, players should leave the game in order to progress through the challenge as fast as possible. Stick with it and catch the enemy by surprise.