How to unlock the EA FC 24 Robin van Persie Golazo (Junior) card for free

EA Sports has released the first player objective of the Golazo promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Robin van Persie Golazo (Junior) card being up for grabs. This is an amazing item that fans can unlock for free, making it an exciting proposition for those looking to upgrade their squads with a brand new Icon striker.

While this is the inferior version of the Dutchman, it still possesses some amazing stats, five-star skill moves, as well as the Finesse+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. A superior version of the former Arsenal FC striker will be released later on during the ongoing Golazo event, potentially as an SBC. This makes his new objective card, rated 89, even more appealing due to its accessible nature.

The EA FC 24 Robin van Persie Golazo (Junior) card is now available as an objective

The Golazo promo in Ultimate Team includes only Icons and Heroes, making it a unique fixture in the game cycle. This is due to the overpowered nature of the cards it offers. These items are also usually hard to obtain, making the EA FC 24 Robin van Persie Golazo (Junior) card even more special, as it is entirely free.

Not only can you complete the fresh objective to unlock the former Manchester United attacker, you can also obtain a lot of seasonal XP to make more progress in Season 5 of Ultimate Team. The following section will talk about how to complete it.

How to complete the EA FC 24 Robin van Persie Golazo (Junior) objective

These are the challenges you have to accomplish to complete the objective:

Emerging Talent : Score four goals with a power shot in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

: Score four goals with a power shot in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Legendary striker : Score five volleys in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

: Score five volleys in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Golden Boot : Score six goals with a Finesse Shot using a player from the Premier League in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

: Score six goals with a Finesse Shot using a player from the Premier League in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Winner's Mentality : Win six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from the Netherlands in your starting eleven.

: Win six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from the Netherlands in your starting eleven. English Champion: Play 11 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from the Premier League in your starting eleven.

Play 11 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from the Premier League in your starting eleven. Flying Dutchman: Score one header in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

The 89-rated EA FC 24 Robin van Persie Golazo (Junior) is definitely worth completing all these challenges for. Not only is this item an upgrade over his base version, but the combination of five-star skills, Finesse Shot+, and Technical+ PlayStyles makes it a lethal striker on the virtual pitch.