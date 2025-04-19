How to unlock the EA FC 25 Adriana Leon Flashback item for free in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has released the latest set of objectives in Ultimate Team as part of the Team of the Season Warmup week, with the EA FC 25 Adriana Leon Flashback item being available as one of the rewards. The Canadian forward has received a 90-rated version with some impressive stats and traits, and she has the potential to be a top-tier attacker on the virtual pitch.

With Team of the Season arriving soon in Ultimate Team, EA Sports is offering plenty of content to grind for over the week. The EA FC 25 Adriana Leon Flashback item is the latest such addition — the 90-rated item can be unlocked by completing a set of challenges in various game modes.

The EA FC 25 Adriana Leon Flashback item is now available in Ultimate Team

Several amazing players have been released via objectives so far in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Paolo Maldini and Maicon being the most popular inclusions. While these two items were rather difficult to obtain for most of the community, the EA FC 25 Adriana Leon Flashback is extremely easy to unlock even for beginners.

The challenges (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Luis Hernandez Immortals version, the objective to unlock the EA FC 25 Adriana Leon Flashback item also has multiple challenges. However, gamers only have to complete four out of the following five tasks to get their hands on this amazing item:

Play 4 : Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn an 83+ rare gold player pack.

: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn an 83+ rare gold player pack. Assist 6: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x10 players pack.

Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x10 players pack. 10 goals : Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x5 players pack.

: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x5 players pack. Win 5 : Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn a 1 of 3 83+ player pick.

: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn a 1 of 3 83+ player pick. Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn an 83+ x3 players pack.

All of these tasks are rather simple and provide packs and player picks as rewards. Gamers can unlock the final reward by completing any four of the five challenges, and get the choice between grinding Squad Battles/Rush or Rivals/Champions.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Adriana Leon Flashback item itself has some impressive attributes. She has the Rapid+ and Trivela+ PlayStyles, along with 92 pace, 90 shooting, and 90 dribbling. She even has five-star skill moves, which will elevate her performances under the FC IQ system.

