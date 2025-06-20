  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to unlock the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item for free in Ultimate Team

How to unlock the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item for free in Ultimate Team

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 20, 2025 20:30 GMT
The latest objective is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest objective is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the second week of the Shapeshifters promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released an objective that allows gamers to obtain the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item for free. The Ivorian superstar has received a 94-rated version that can play as a striker on the virtual pitch, and fans can get their hands on this version by completing some in-game challenges.

This is similar to the Haji Wright Shapeshifters item released during the first week of the promo. The EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item has exceptional stats in all relevant areas, which allows him to successfully transition from a playmaker to a goalscorer on the virtual pitch.

The EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item can now be unlocked via an objective in Ultimate Team

The Shapeshifters Team 2 roster is now available in packs, with the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho, and Alexia Putellas leading the lineup. While the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item is not in the same tier as these players when it comes to his in-game abilities, he is still an amazing free item that gamers can add to their Ultimate Team clubs.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Not only does this objective set offer the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item, but it also contains some exciting packs and SP. While the packs will be useful during the current promo, the SP will allow gamers to make progress in the latest season ladder and obtain amazing rewards.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)
The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of this objective set:

  • Titulaire en Ligue 1: Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with three Ligue 1 players to earn 500 SP and an 83+ x3 players pack.
  • Assist 4: Assist four goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty to earn an 83+ x5 players pack.
  • Ligue 1 golden boot: Score eight goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using a Ligue 1 player to obtain 500 SP and an 83+ x7 players pack.
  • Win 4: Win four matches in Rivals or Champions to earn an 84+ x7 players pack.
  • Win 6: Win six matches in Rush or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty to earn an 84+ x5 players pack.

Fans will have to complete four out of these five tasks to get their hands on the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

His Overall rating is 94, with 93 Pace, 94 Shooting, and 94 Dribbling, as well as a combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. He also has the Power Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for an attacker under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications