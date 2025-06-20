How to unlock the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item for free in Ultimate Team

With the second week of the Shapeshifters promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released an objective that allows gamers to obtain the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item for free. The Ivorian superstar has received a 94-rated version that can play as a striker on the virtual pitch, and fans can get their hands on this version by completing some in-game challenges.

This is similar to the Haji Wright Shapeshifters item released during the first week of the promo. The EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item has exceptional stats in all relevant areas, which allows him to successfully transition from a playmaker to a goalscorer on the virtual pitch.

The EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item can now be unlocked via an objective in Ultimate Team

The Shapeshifters Team 2 roster is now available in packs, with the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho, and Alexia Putellas leading the lineup. While the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item is not in the same tier as these players when it comes to his in-game abilities, he is still an amazing free item that gamers can add to their Ultimate Team clubs.

Not only does this objective set offer the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item, but it also contains some exciting packs and SP. While the packs will be useful during the current promo, the SP will allow gamers to make progress in the latest season ladder and obtain amazing rewards.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of this objective set:

Titulaire en Ligue 1: Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with three Ligue 1 players to earn 500 SP and an 83+ x3 players pack.

Assist 4: Assist four goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty to earn an 83+ x5 players pack.

Ligue 1 golden boot: Score eight goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using a Ligue 1 player to obtain 500 SP and an 83+ x7 players pack.

Win 4: Win four matches in Rivals or Champions to earn an 84+ x7 players pack.

Win 6: Win six matches in Rush or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty to earn an 84+ x5 players pack.

Fans will have to complete four out of these five tasks to get their hands on the EA FC 25 Hamed Traore Shapeshifters item.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

His Overall rating is 94, with 93 Pace, 94 Shooting, and 94 Dribbling, as well as a combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. He also has the Power Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for an attacker under the FC IQ system.

