How to unlock the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski FUTTIES item for free?

EA Sports has released the FUTTIES SP Chase objective in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski FUTTIES item being the final reward for completing all the tasks. This 98-rated item has all the stats and traits required to be an elite-tier striker in the current meta, making this objective worth completing on the virtual pitch.

Not only does the FUTTIES SP Chase objective allow fans to get their hands on the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski FUTTIES item, it also offers a ton of SP that will help fans make progress in the season ladder. The free and premium Season Pass contains a lot of packs, players, EVOs and cosmetic items as well, which adds even more significance to this objective set.

The EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski FUTTIES item is available via objectives in Ultimate Team

The fifth week of the FUTTIES event is now live in Ultimate Team, with six 99-rated players being up for grabs. While the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski FUTTIES item is not as overpowered as these 99-rated items, he will still be an exceptional and versatile striker in the current meta due to his high overall rating, stats and PlayStyles.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

Each segment of the FUTTIES SP Chase objective offers 1,000 SP upon completion, with the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski FUTTIES item being the final reward for completing all nine segments. These are all the tasks of the objective set:

Play The Piano: Score five goals in Rush.

Score five goals in Rush. Carry The Piano : Assist five goals in Rush.

: Assist five goals in Rush. Frenemies: Play ten matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendlies game mode.

Play ten matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendlies game mode. French Squad Battles : Assist fifteen goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with French players.

: Assist fifteen goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with French players. LaLiga Golden boot : Score ten goals in Rivals or Champions with players from LaLiga.

: Score ten goals in Rivals or Champions with players from LaLiga. Complete 5 : Complete any five SBC groups in Ultimate Team.

: Complete any five SBC groups in Ultimate Team. Mr Whippy : Score 20 goals with Finesse Shots in any Ultimate Team game mode.

: Score 20 goals with Finesse Shots in any Ultimate Team game mode. Play 30 : Play 30 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode.

: Play 30 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Win 15: Win 15 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode.

The final reward for completing all these tasks is the EA FC 25 Robert Lewandowski FUTTIES item and 2,000 SP. This means that fans can obtain a total of 11,000 SP via this objective.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The 98-rated version of the FC Barcelona striker is definitely worth unlocking. Not only does he have amazing stats, he also has the Incisive Pass+, Press Proven+, Quickstep+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More