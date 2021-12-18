How to unlock Event Lab in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has been an excellent release as the latest iteration of the Forza series has won over both critics and fans. Not only is it a game that emulates scintillating races, but there are plenty of cool features that make it stand out from other games.

One of the coolest features available to all the players in Forza Horizon 5 is the availability of the Event Lab. Forza Horizon 5 has no shortage of multiplayer content for the players. The Event Lab adds more value in the same direction and increases the opportunity for a different experience altogether.

However, the Event Lab is not unlocked by default in Forza Horizon 5. So, how can the players access the Event Lab and how can they make the best use of the feature in Forza Horizon 5? Here's a look.

Forza Horizon 5: How to unlock the Event Lab and what players can get from the mode

The Event Lab is available to all Forza Horizon 5 players, but is locked at the beginning. To unlock the Event Lab, they will need to own a house.This is the only requirement that they need to fulfill and they can choose one from several choices.

However, houses are expensive, with an average cost of 700,000 credits in Forza Horizon 5. However, players need not worry and they won't have to resort to any form of insane grinding or glitch.

How to obtain a free house

After the first adventure in Forza Horizon 5, the players are contacted by a character called Ramiro. He hands over the keys to a small cozy house by the name of Casa Bella. With this house, Forza Horizon 5 players unlock the Event Lab.

How to access the Event Lab in the game

Once Casa Bella has been obtained, Forza Horizon 5 players can access a tab called "Creative Hub" in the main menu. The Event Lab falls under the same creative hub and can be used from the same location.

How can Forza Horizon 5 players utilize the Event Lab?

Klobrille @klobrille EventLab will give Forza Horizon 5 basically endless content. It's essentially "Forza Forge", a powerful tool, which let's you build your own races and modes, including scripting, prop placement, route creation and so on. The community will build crazy things with this tool. EventLab will give Forza Horizon 5 basically endless content. It's essentially "Forza Forge", a powerful tool, which let's you build your own races and modes, including scripting, prop placement, route creation and so on. The community will build crazy things with this tool. https://t.co/HSwxQYxTbH

Players will be able to create custom event blueprints that are sharable with the entire Forza Horizon 5 community. They can also enjoy the races created by other users. There's a useful option to filter the races according to a player's wish, and an editor's choice as well in case someone is unsure about their own choices.

Edited by Sabine Algur