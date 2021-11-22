How to unlock exclusive group stretching exercises in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update added several fresh elements to the fifth entry in the long-running franchise. One of the most interesting additions was the return of island ordinances and the introduction of group stretching exercises.

For those who are unaware, the latter allows players to use their Joy-Cons to exercise with the villagers on the Animal Crossing islands in the morning. Taking part in the exercise allows players to earn rewards, which naturally revolve around the event.

Taking part in the exercise enables players to earn rewards, which naturally revolve around the event (Image via ceomg/YouTube)

Some rewards include dumbbells, protein shakes, new reactions, and even mats. This event can be traced back to previous titles that allowed players to partake in aerobic exercises. However, the updated version allows players to earn rewards.

Updated version of group stretching exercises in Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to earn exciting rewards

Players simply need to follow the directions shown on their Switch screen to participate in the event.

Incidentally, Animal Crossing players will be able to earn rewards depending on the number of days they exercise for.

The first reward is the Nook Ink Leotard. Animal Crossing players are rewarded with the mentioned item after partaking in the event for three consecutive days.

The following item requires players to invest 10 days of their time. Once that's done, players will be rewarded with the Nook Ink Yoga Mat.

Players can stand on the map and do all their exercises, which looks pretty adorable (Image via ceomg)

The next prize requires players to spend double their previous investment, which is 20 days. Doing this will allow Animal Crossing players to earn their very own dumbbells. The dumbbell comes in six different variations, including black, gold, red, silver, and white.

Players will get a random color upon reaching their goal. However, they can get it customized after visiting Cyrus on Harv's island.

Protein shakes (Image via ceomg/YouTube)

The last reward Animal Crossing players can earn is after 30 days. The item is a protein shake. This item comes in an array of colors as well, including blue, green, pink, and red.

Players can consume the shake and it lasts for a total of three sips. However, each sip gives the player an interesting ability.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Participating in the exercise for 50 consecutive days will get Animal Crossing players seven brand new reactions, which correspond with the exercises.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Atul S