Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wisp updated to offer expensive new furniture items up to 100,000 Bells

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are discovering new characteristics of the 2.0 update even a month after it came out. This is in stark contrast to how summer ended for Animal Crossing patrons, which was rather uneventful.

The new mechanic players have discovered in the latest update is associated with Wisp, who is a tiny little ghost in the fifth entry of the long-running franchise. He can be seen lurking around the island between 8.00 pm and 5.00 am.

Catching Wisp's tiny little souls will help players earn rewards (Image via Nintendo)

Players are tasked with finding his tiny little souls scattered around the length and breadth of the Animal Crossing island. Upon finishing the brief game of Hide and Seek, Wisp would reward players with "something new" or "something expensive".

This is where the changes have come in thanks to the 2.0 update.

Wisp rewards Animal Crossing players with new or expensive items upon hunting down Wisp's tiny little souls

Prior to the 2.0 update, Animal Crossing players had a 40% chance of receiving a furniture item, a 24% chance of getting flooring and a wallpaper and a 12% chance of getting rewarded with a clothing item.

This is the first significant change update 2.0 has brought about. Players have since gained a 75% chance of getting a furniture item, a 5% chance for flooring and wallpaper and a 15% chance of getting a clothing item.

The chances of getting a furniture item have been significantly increased (Image via Mayor Mori)

Another significant change is attached to the value of the item he disseminates. Previously, the value of a new item was never more than 2,500 Bells, which isn't worth the effort that is involved.

Since the update, however, this mechanic has undergone a massive change and the value of getting something new has been increased to an astounding 10,000 Bells.

However, the value of something expensive is what has attracted the attention of Animal Crossing players the most.

Previously, the most expensive piece of furniture players would get was capped at 15,000 Bells, with the lowest being 2,000 Bells. Interestingly, the most expensive item that players can get now has been increased to 100,000 Bells, with 6,000 Bells being the lowest amount.

Interestingly, the most expensive item that players can get now has been increased to 100,000 Bells, with 6,000 Bells being the lowest (Image via Mayor Mori)

Furthermore, while players had a 90% chance of getting a high-end item, the lowest would offer them no more than 10 Bells, which was more or less a joke.

This was based on luck, a mechanic that has undergone a massive change as well. Now the value depends on whether players have upgraded Nook's Cranny or not.

Even players who haven't upgraded Nook's Cranny yet have a better chance of securing a more profitable item after the 2.0 update.

Edited by Sabine Algur