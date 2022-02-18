How to unlock Foraging in Lost Ark

Unlocking Foraging in Lost Ark is an important step for players to become self sufficient with gathering different plants required for use in crafting items.

As one of six different Trade Skills including Fishing, Hunting, Mining, Logging, and Excavating, the skill of Foraging stands out as an important one for players. This Trade Skill allows for the gathering of materials required to craft Potions.

Foraging in Lost Ark is great for always having the materials on hand to brew Potions

In order for players to obtain the Foraging Trade Skill, they need to make their way into West Luterra and head to Lakebar Village. It is here that they will complete the quest Crown of Lakebar.

The completion of this quest grants the player access to all of the tradeskills in the game. This quest can be accessed by players by them making their way through the main questline of the game.

Players will need the correct Trade Skill Tool to begin Foraging

Players can collect resources from all over the world of Arkesia by using their Trade Skills (Image via Smilegate)

For players to start their journey of collecting the plants needed to brew themselves a nice supply of potions, they need to speak to an NPC in Lakebar Village.

By talking to Nickel, players can access the tool they need, the Novice Foraging Tool, which is what will allow them to begin harvesting the plants. Every time they harvest a plant, it will cost them 30 Life Energy.

Finding plants is easy once players have access to the right tools

Once players have the correct tool in hand, they can begin making their way into the world and looking for plants. Once they locate the plant in question and want to begin foraging, they simply have to interact with the plant and they will harvest it.

Depending on the type of plant being foraged will dictate which materials the player will receive whenever they conduct the Foraging.

With so many Trade Skills in Lost Ark, players will have their work cut out for them

There are many different Trade Skills for players to work on, and will keep players plenty busy. Image via Smilegate.

As players gain access to all of the Trade Skills in Lost Ark upon completing the quest Crown of Lakebar, they will be able to work on all of them.

This will be a lot of work for players to do in order to max out all of their Trade Skills, but it will be worth the hard work in the end. Players will be proud of their accomplishments and craft many items by working on their Trade Skills.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul