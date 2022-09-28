How to unlock Garden of Endless Pillars domain in Genshin Impact

The Deshret Desert is finally open for players to explore in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. After unlocking a new area, many veteran players love to roam around to open teleport waypoints and domains.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

Below are the details of the Version 3.1 update "King Deshret and the Three Magi."



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/08fGBBAd



#GenshinImpact "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Version 3.1 Update DetailsDear Travelers,Below are the details of the Version 3.1 update "King Deshret and the Three Magi."View the full notice here >>> "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Version 3.1 Update DetailsDear Travelers,Below are the details of the Version 3.1 update "King Deshret and the Three Magi."View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/08fGBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/wlFxa1Hd33

During exploration, players will encounter a domain named Garden of Endless Pillars west of The Dunes of Carouses. The domain is locked behind a puzzle where players have to light up a fire totem in the right order.

As a hint, each totem will have a certain number of Flaming flowers around it to indicate the correct order. Here is everything players need to know to unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars domain in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Guide to unlocking Garden of Endless Pillars domain

Location of Garden of Pillar domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the northwestern part of the Deshret Desert, players will find a domain named Garden of Endless Pillars. Players will have to unlock the domain by completing a puzzle that involves lighting up fire elemental monuments (totems).

Veteran players will be familiar with the fire totem puzzles in Genshin Impact. These sorts of puzzles usually require a pyro character (preferably a pyro-bow character) and involve lighting pyro totems in the correct order.

Those who are new to the game should look carefully and observe the nearby surroundings for hints to find the correct order. In this case, the Flaming flower needs to be considered. Flaming flowers can be found around each totem, indicating the correct order. Hence, players will start with a totem with no flowers nearby and work their way to the fifth totem.

Fortunately, the Flaming flowers are easy to spot, thanks to their vibrant red color, so players will have issues solving the totem puzzle.

Players prefer visual guides can check out the linked YouTube guide on how to unlock the domain. The video will also show the correct order in which the fire totems are to be lit as well.

Once all five fire totems are lit in the correct order, the domain in the middle will rise up. Interacting with the domain entrance will unlock it and will also spawn an exquisite chest. Players can complete the challenges in the domain for the following rewards:

Primogems x 40

Adventure EXP x 500

Dendro Sigil x 5

Gambler's Pocket Watch (Artifact) x 1

Teachings of Praxis x 3

Hero's Wit x 2

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 4

Mora x 30000

Genshin Impact has rolled out the latest 3.1 update that unlocks the desert area of Sumeru. The desert is also called the Deshret Desert and players will find new puzzles and mechanisms to fiddle with here. While exploring the desert, players will also come across many new domains that players can unlock to complete them for Primogems and rewards.

Overall, the new Genshin Impact 3.1 update is filled with many puzzles and domains for players to discover. With new characters and weapons on the banners, players will need tons of Primogems to summon their desired characters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far