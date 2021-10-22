How to unlock the Goldhorn in Roblox Adopt Me!

With dozens of pets to hatch and raise in Roblox Adopt Me!, only a fraction are legendary, such as the Goldhorn. The Goldhorn is a majestic, horned creature with flowers for a mane. No wonder every Roblox Adopt Me! player wants one.

Thankfully, it is not hard to unlock the Goldhorn in Roblox Adopt Me! However, it takes some effort to get the job done.

Ways to unlock the Goldhorn pet in Roblox Adopt Me!

Visit the Nursery for a Mythic Egg (Image via Roblox)

The first and most obvious method is to hatch one from an egg. However, this is a special kind of pet, so it requires hatching a special type of egg: the Mythic Egg.

Getting a Mythic Egg means visiting the Nursery. At the Nursery, go to the Gumball Machine and buy a Mythic Egg for 750 Bucks. It’s a fair price for the Goldhorn since you can make money fast in Roblox Adopt Me! It is highly recommended you buy several Mythic Eggs because there is no guarantee that you will get a Goldhorn.

Mythic Eggs cost 750 Bucks, a small price to pay. (Image via Roblox)

The issue is that Goldhorn is one of only eight pets that can hatch from Mythic Eggs. The Goldhorn is one of two legendaries. There is a 5% chance of getting the Goldhorn. On the other hand, Mythic Eggs are limited edition, so it’s worth grabbing as many as possible before they aren’t available anymore.

Alternatively, players can trade for the Goldhorn. You would not have to keep wasting time hatching the egg (and not getting it), nor would you waste Bucks. However, trading has its issues due to a trade value requirement to upgrade to the Goldhorn.

Once you have a Goldhorn in possession, consider getting more. Like every pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, it too has a Neon and Mega Neon form. Players can look forward to the Goldhorn learning the following moves in order:

Newborn : Sit

: Sit Junior : Joyful

: Joyful Pre-Teen : Beg

: Beg Teen : Jump

: Jump Post-Teen : Trick 1

: Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

