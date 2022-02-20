How to unlock Golem in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a Seoul-based multiplayer strategy game in which players attack enemy bases with a variety of troops, heroes and spells. The troops in Clash of Clans are divided into two types: Elixir and Dark Elixir, which are combined to form a strong army composition.

One such must-use high-hitpoint troop that should be included in the army composition is "Golem," a powerful Dark Elixir unit that works well with other ground troops. Building a powerful offensive plan can be coupled with high DPS troops like Wizards, Pekkas, Valkyries, and Witches.

Unlock Golem in Clash of Clans

Golem troop in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Golem is a Dark Elixir troop that can only be trained in the Dark Barracks once they've been upgraded to level 4, which players may accomplish once they've reached Town Hall level 8. The in-game description of Golem is:

"The mighty Golem loves to soak up damage! When destroyed, it explodes and splits into Golemites. The resulting Golemites have one-fifth the Golem's strength and hitpoints."

All other types of buildings and personnel are ignored by Golem, as he prefers defensive construction over all others. Even if the enemy's clan castle troops and heroes are attacking him, Golem will still prefer defensive structures.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans New Troop: The Golem - A glutton for punishment, he won't stop when you hack him in half! RT if you're ready to ROCK! http://t.co/I926qpcdGG New Troop: The Golem - A glutton for punishment, he won't stop when you hack him in half! RT if you're ready to ROCK! http://t.co/I926qpcdGG

Unlike other troops, Golems do not see the clan castle as a protective building, regardless of the presence of opposing troops. The Grand Warden and the Giga Tesla Town Hall, on the other hand, are considered defensive constructions.

Once all defenses have been destroyed, Golems acts like any other troop, attacking the nearest building and then switching to target enemy units if they become aware of any nearby.

To unlock Golem, follow the steps given below:

Upgrade Town Hall to level 8, and then upgrade Dark Barracks to level 4. Once players unlock the Golem, they can train it by spending 200 Dark Elixir and start using it.

Golem statistics

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Get ready to rock, the Golem event is here! Train Golems at 90% off, and don't forget to complete the multiplayer challenge! Get ready to rock, the Golem event is here! Train Golems at 90% off, and don't forget to complete the multiplayer challenge! https://t.co/BYoMOtXdvW

Golem may be upgraded to Level 11 for 204 damage and 8400 hitpoints, making it one of the most powerful soldiers in the game. The Golem deals 850 damage and spawns three Golemites when it is destroyed. Golem takes up 30 housing spaces, moves at a speed of 12, and has a one-tile range. The Golem troop takes five minutes to train and costs 875 Dark Elixir.

Finally, Golem is the most powerful and well-known Dark Elixir troop in Clash of Clans, capable of being deployed in a variety of ground attack strategies like GoWipe and GoWiBo. It should be utilized in both multiplayer and clan wars to get easy 3-stars.

