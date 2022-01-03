How to unlock Greased Lightning achievement in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has several amazing features that let players enjoy the different modes the game has to offer. In addition, the game has several achievements that players can complete for bragging rights. Not all these achievements are the same in terms of difficulty and some, like the Greased Lightning achievement, are not even out in the open in Halo Infinite.

Many of the achievements in Halo Infinite are available in a straightforward manner when it comes to unlocking them across the different multi-player modes and the campaign.

However, 343 Industries have inserted secret achievements like Greased Lightning to mix things up. The Greased Lightning achievement is not only difficult to start but it's also as tricky to complete.

What do Halo Infinite players need to do to complete the Greased Lightning secret achievement?

The Greased Lightning secret achievement takes a Halo Infinite player to the Spartan academy tutorial. It takes place at the academy where players can also complete a few other achievements along the way.

Halo Infinite players have to complete the movement yard tutorial to unlock the achievement. Once it's completed, players will be able to go back to the point where they began to restart the challenge and a modified timer will start.

Halo Infinite players will have to be fast to get Greased Lightning

While the initial run doesn't set any limits, there will be a special timer in place for Halo Infinite players if they are to achieve the Greased Lightning achievement. Players will have to complete their journey from the start to the finish of the movement yard in just 25 seconds.

This is incredibly difficult to do and if a Halo Infinite player stumbles along the way, they will have to restart the entire process. However, there's a shortcut to make the the task doable in the stipulated 25 seconds that's shown in the above video. However, Greased Lightning is still a very tricky achievement to make and it's arguably one of the hardest to complete in Halo Infinite.

What rewards can Halo Infinite players obtain upon completing the Greased Lightning achievement?

Apart from 10 Gamescore points and bragging rights of completing the Greased Lightning achievement, players don't have much else to gain from this challenge.

Edited by Danyal Arabi