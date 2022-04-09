How to unlock the GRU Combo Grip for AK-47 in COD Mobile Season 3

COD Mobile Season 3 has released a new attachment for the AK-47, and it can be unlocked for free by all players. A new trend in the game releases a new attachment for weapons every season instead of a new gun like players used to before.

These new attachments are supposed to make this weapon better by a mile than they are already in the season.

The GRU Combo Grip for the AK-47 is out now, and players can unlock it from Seasonal Events. AK-47 received a buff last season, and it has been more or less a viable option in multiplayer. The weapon shines in Battle Royale and is still one of the best in that mode.

There is a considerable grind required to unlock this new attachment, and players will have to play multiplayer extensively to unlock it quickly. However, rewards are waiting for all players who take up the missions.

All missions to unlock the GRU Combo Grip in COD Mobile Season 3

To unlock the new attachment for the AK-47, players will have to access the Events tab from the home page and go into Seasonal. A new event has been added called "Popular Arms Only." Completing all the missions in this event will unlock the GRU Combo Grip for the AK-47.

Below are all the missions players will have to complete to unlock the new attachment inside COD Mobile Season 3:

1) Kill three enemies with assault rifles in multiplayer matches

2) Kill ten enemies with any assault rifle in multiplayer matches

3) Fire 500 rounds in multiplayer matches

4) Kill 20 enemies with hipfire with any AK-47 in multiplayer matches

5) Earn the Triple Kill Medal twice in multiplayer matches

6) Kill five enemies with headshots with any AK-47 in multiplayer matches

7) Kill 50 enemies with an AK-47 equipped with the GRU Combo Grip in multiplayer matches

Apart from the new attachment, players will also earn tons of Battle Pass XP, which will help their progress. Furthermore, completing these missions will also reward players with multiple free cosmetics like HVK-30 Timepiece, ARG 2- Calling Card, Power Grip- Sticker, and more.

The event will be live in the game until the launch of the next season, which is in 19 days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar