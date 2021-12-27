How to unlock gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite easily

Tencent Games and Krafton regularly bring new updates for PUBG Mobile Lite, introducing several rewards to enrich the players' overall gaming experience. Amongst these rewards, gun skins have turned out to be the most popular in the gaming community.

New gun skins are introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite following every update in PUBG Mobile. Although the Lite version is compressed, the gun skins remain the same which ignites the craze amongst players as the skins enhance the prestige of the players' in-game inventory.

What are the different ways to unlock new gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite?

1) Achievements

PUBG Mobile Lite players can obtain gun skins by completing achievements. This is an easy and free method, which can be used by all players. There are four gun skins which are available in the Achievements section.

Players can click on the Missions tab and then scroll down to the Achievements section to check out the available gun skins.

2) Events

Several events pop up in PUBG Mobile Lite for a limited period of time. These events introduce several new missions and activities which upon completion can guarantee either a time-limited or a permanent gun skin amongst various other rewards.

These gun skins can be obtained upon exchanging the event tokens.

3) Winner Pass

The Winner Pass is equivalent to that of the Royale Pass available in PUBG Mobile and BGMI. Every major update brings in a new season in PUBG Mobile Lite, also introducing the new seasonal Winner Pass.

Seasonal Winner Pass can be purchased with BC and contains various rewards for players to enjoy. The Winner Pass guarantees at least a couple of gun skins that are not available to the players without the Winter Pass.

4) Redemption Center

The developers of the game have made a designated Redemption Center available exclusively to players of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can head over to the official redeem website, fill in the required details and get hold of gun skins for free.

However, the rewards obtained from the Redemption Center in exchange for redeem codes are limited in number.

5) Crates

PUBG Mobile offers players several crates, which act as Pandora's boxes. Crate opening leads to players obtaining several rewards and gun skin is one of them. Players can either spend or use the crate coupons to get hold of special gun skins.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

