How to level up in PUBG Mobile Lite for free rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite is a compressed version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It was primarily developed to cater to the needs of low-end device users who wanted to experience the thrill of battle royale without the lags that they encountered while playing the game's superior counterpart.

The Lite version of the game has become popular due to its optimized gameplay and graphics that can easily be run on low-end devices. The popularity has grown so much that PUBG Mobile Lite players from India (where the game is banned) have taken to social media, urging Krafton to release BGMI Lite.

Which are the best ways to level up in PUBG Mobile Lite for free rewards?

Like other video games, PUBG Mobile Lite provides its users with rewards that help in enriching their gaming experience. Here's a look at the different ways to earn free rewards in the game by leveling up your in-game IDs.

1) Grind on a regular basis

Leveling up in PUBG Mobile Lite can be made easier by grinding in the game on an everyday basis. More game time leads to more XP gain, which in turn helps in leveling up the players' in-game IDs. Playing regularly also helps in improving the skillsets of players, which helps them in winning 'Chicken Dinners.'

2) Play more TDM and Arcade mode matches

Apart from playing Battle Royale Classic mode matches, PUBG Mobile Lite players can also have fun playing Team Deathmatch (TDM) and Arcade modes. Both these modes help in gaining XP and therefore make it easy to level up for obtaining free level rewards.

TDM and Arena Mode matches take around eight to ten minutes and can be played while getting bored or waiting for teammates in the lobby.

3) Complete daily and weekly missions

Daily and weekly missions in PUBG Mobile Lite contain XP points and Winner Pass points, both of which can be obtained by completing the given missions. While daily missions require a couple of matches to be completed, weekly activities can be found in the WP section and require players to play throughout the entire week to be completed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu