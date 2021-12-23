PUBG New State vs BGMI: Which game offers a better Battle Royale experience?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of the Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile. While both PUBG New State and BGMI hail from the same genre, both have their individual player bases, which trigger a constant debate between the games.

Though both games have their respective pros and cons, they are immensely popular among mobile gamers. Although BGMI was released a few months ago, PUBG New State stands strong, proving its authority.

However, several players have flocked back to BGMI to immerse themselves in the game's ecosystem.

Why do players choose BGMI over PUBG New State?

1) Familiarity with maps

BGMI has mechanisms and features similar to its global counterpart, PUBG Mobile. Since players in India played PUBG Mobile before it got banned, they find themselves at ease when playing the Battle Royale Mode.

While PUBG New State offers two new maps - Erangel 2051 and Troi, BGMI has stuck to the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik and Karakin.

2) Availability of various characters

The Battle Royale experience can be enhanced by playing different characters. Krafton has kept this in mind while developing BGMI, but utlises generic characters in PUBG New State.

BGMI has as many as five characters, apart from the generic characters, to choose from. The special characters are Victor, Sara, Carlo, Andy, and Anna. They have different abilities (only effective in Payload mode), different outfits, as well as varying emotes and voice notes.

3) Different modes and events

PUBG New State, still an infantile game, is yet to add different modes to the game. On the other hand, BGMI has several different modes and events that give the players a better Battle Royale gaming experience.

Along with the Classic modes, BGMI has the Arena mode, Payload Mode and Arcade Mode to enhance the gaming experience of players. While Arena mode focuses on improving the close-range skills of the players, Arcade Mode provides a mini Battle Royale experience.

Furthermore, several collaborations have also introduced modes like Mirror World and React Survival, which adds to the game's features.

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

