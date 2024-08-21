How to unlock the hidden boss using the Buddha's Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong

Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong are collectible items scattered around the Fright Cliff area in the Yellow Wind Ridge. You can collect them by searching and interacting with large stone heads of Buddha statues. Collecting all six of Buddha’s Eyeballs will unlock a secret boss fight with Shigandang whom you can beat to obtain two important items: the Heart of Stone and the Skanda of Feeling.

This guide will help you locate all six Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong to unlock the hidden boss fight.

Location of all six Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong

The six Buddha heads are located around Squall Hideout and Rockrest Flat Shrines (Image via GameScience)

Buddha’s Eyeball #1

Make your way to the entrance of the Fright Cliff area from the Valley of Despair Keeper’s Shrine. Follow the path and cross the wooden bridge through the gate to find your first head. Interact with the glowing eyeballs to pluck out your first Buddha’s eyeball.

Buddha’s Eyeball #2

Teleport or make your way to the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine in Flight Cliff. From the Shrine, take a left and follow the path till you find yourself in a dimly lit ravine. Continue moving till you pass the crouching stone statue and take a left on the next turn.

After the turn, you will be able to spot an altar with a large statue and a Buddha’s head at its base. Interact with the head to get your second eye.

Buddha’s Eyeball #3

For the third eyeball, make your way back to the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine and take the right path this time. Keep moving till you spot some wooden structures and platforms. Climb up this path and defeat the enemies to find your third Buddha’s head in Black Myth Wukong.

Buddha’s Eyeball #4

For the fourth eyeball, go back to the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine and again take the path on your right. However, don’t climb up the previous wooden structures, instead stay on the ground level and follow the path till you reach the cliff. From there, take a left till you encounter a Rock Guai enemy. Defeat and move past it to find the fourth head at the side of the path.

Buddha’s Eyeball #5

The fifth eyeball can be spotted when traveling straight from the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine. You will find the head resting near a gate on the left side of the path.

Buddha’s Eyeball #6

Make your way to the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine and take a left to enter a cave. Follow the path on your right to encounter the Mother of Stone boss fight. Defeat her and then look for a path at the right of the boss arena. Follow along this path to find the final Buddha’s head resting on top of an elevated platform. Interact with it to claim the sixth eyeball.

What to do with the Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong?

The Shigandang boss fight takes place in the same arena as Stone Vanguard (Image via GameScience)

Once you have collected all six Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong, teleport to Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine and make your way past where you picked the fifth eye to reach the Stone Vanguard boss fight arena.

If you have already defeated this boss, you will find a large boulder in the arena. Interacting with the boulder with all the eyes in your inventory will resurrect the Shigandang boss. This is a similar fight to Stone Vanguard where you must look out for his slam attacks and spike summons that explode after a delay.

Thrust Stance and Cloud Step are very useful with this fight and you can use the Wandering Wight’s Spirit to make things more manageable. Defeat Shigandang to obtain the Heart of Stone to craft the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff.

Additionally, you will also obtain one Mind Core, three Silk, 1652 XP, 1355 Will, and a Skandha of Feeling.

