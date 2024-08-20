How to unlock Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 12

Arena shooter enthusiasts are eager to try Juno in Overwatch 2 and are looking for ways to unlock this new hero. The latest season brought an abundance of content, with the introduction of Juno being the main highlight, captivating both newbies and veterans alike.

Space Ranger, also known as Juno, is a new support hero whose kit revolves around traversal and healing teammates. The character has an interesting set of abilities that are sure to catch the attention of support mains. With that said, this article offers a comprehensive guide to unlocking Juno in Overwatch 2.

Juno in Overwatch 2: Unlock guide

Juno in Overwatch 2 is already available to play for everyone and doesn't require any sort of unlock progression. They can choose the character from the Hero tab after starting Competitive Play matchmaking and experience her abilities on the virtual battlefield.

According to the official blog, players must install the Season 12 update to unlock Juno. The new Clash game mode in Overwatch is perfect for taking this new Hero on a spin:

"Juno will be available for everyone when Season 12 launches, and you’ll be able to queue up and play her in Competitive Play. Be sure to tune in for more teases from our extraterrestrial visitor coming in the days ahead, including her premiere hero trailer on our official social channels."

Juno's class and abilities

Juno is a support-type Hero who excels at objective play by supporting her teammates with healing abilities. She was noted for her movement-based abilities during the limited playtest, but that's not all. Here are all the abilities of Juno in Overwatch 2:

Mediablaster : This is a primary fire weapon that provides heals to the team and damages opponents.

: This is a primary fire weapon that provides heals to the team and damages opponents. Pulsar Torpedoes: This ability can be used by pressing primary fire to lock onto enemies and then pressing primary fire to unleash a barrage of projectiles that heal teammates and damage enemies.

This ability can be used by pressing primary fire to lock onto enemies and then pressing primary fire to unleash a barrage of projectiles that heal teammates and damage enemies. Glide Boost: This ability allows horizontal gliding with increased movement speed which is useful in traversing around the map.

This ability allows horizontal gliding with increased movement speed which is useful in traversing around the map. Hyper Ring: This ability deploys a ring that boosts the movement speed of any ally passing through it, allowing the team to escape counters.

This ability deploys a ring that boosts the movement speed of any ally passing through it, allowing the team to escape counters. Martian Overboots: This is a passive ability that allows Juno to double jump by pressing the jump button while being airborne. It also allows her to hover by holding the jump button mid-air.

This is a passive ability that allows Juno to double jump by pressing the jump button while being airborne. It also allows her to hover by holding the jump button mid-air. Orbital Ray: Juno's ultimate ability unleashes a substantial skyward beam that advances. Team members within its range benefit from healing and a damage boost, a powerful combination that can help eliminate opposing players.

Juno in Overwatch 2 is a versatile character who can provide support with her healing abilities and help change the tide of battle with her movement abilities. She works best when paired with tanks and damage-dealing Offense-type heroes like Reinhardt and Tracer, who can capitalize on her movement and healing abilities simultaneously.

