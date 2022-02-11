How to unlock L. A. S. S. I in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans developers, Supercell, with their April 2021 update, have added support units for heroes known as Pets. This line of troops aids heroes and other troops in battles. However, pets can be assigned to only heroes and only one pet can be assigned to a hero at a time. There are 4 pets in Clash of Clans at the moment. Players can start unlocking pets once they reach Town Hall 14.

In this article, players will learn everything about the pet L.A.S.S.I, who will become available for players once they build the Pet House.

A look at L.A.S.S.I from Clash of Clans

In-game description of L.A.S.S.I:

“The trustiest hound to ever roam the village proper, L.A.S.S.I chases enemies with unrelenting fury. Unless they fly, in which case she just observes them intently.”

L.A.S.S.I is the first pet that can be unlocked in Clash of Clans. It will be automatically unlocked as soon as the Pet House is built. L.A.S.S.I prioritizes a target within 2.5 tiles of the hero she is paired with. L.A.S.S.I has 10 levels at the moment with room for more in coming updates.

If the hero she is paired with gets knocked out, L.A.S.S.I will behave like a troop with no preferred target. It will attack the nearest building or nearby enemy units. L.A.S.S.I has 10 levels at the moment and its special ability is to jump over the walls.

Offensive

Like miners and hog riders, L.A.S.S.I has the ability to bypass the walls. This ability can be used well with Grand Warden and Royal Champion to support hybrid attacks (Hog Riders and Miners) for extra damage.

L.A.S.S.I can be used well with Barbarian King as well to create a funnel outside the walls, making it easier for troops to move into the base. It can also deal with buildings inside the wall, which, the Barbarian King might have trouble reaching.

Defensive

L.A.S.S.I does not stray very far away from her hero. When she is paired with Barbarian King or Archer Queen, L.A.S.S.I does not go for buildings unless the hero is attacking it.

L.A.S.S.I has very fast movement speed, which, at times, gets her into trouble as the defenses tend to target her first.

