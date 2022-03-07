How to unlock Legend Cars in Gran Turismo 7

In Gran Turismo 7, there are over 400 cars for the player to choose from. Players have many options to select from and customize the vehicles. This leads to many unique creations from players.

Players can purchase cars at dealerships. Legend Cars is one of the dealerships that is available in-game. Here is how players can unlock Legend Cars and the vehicles it offers.

Unlocking Legend Cars in Gran Turismo 7

When the player starts in Gran Turismo 7, they can choose from an assortment of used cars that will help them get started on their journey. But soon, they begin racing and progressing through the missions.

Once players want to unlock Legend Cars, they need to complete the Menu Book 17 task. This tasks players with placing in the top 3 in the Trial Mountain Cup.

Completing the Trial Mountain Cup

Players must complete the Trial Mountain Cup and place in the top 3 if they want to unlock Legend Cars (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Players will need to race in the Trial Mountain Cup to unlock Legend Cars. This course consists of many different tunnels, sharp, blind corners, and a large portion that is an uphill race.

Players will not be able to go as fast as they would like in the corners and may want to master the art of drifting. The good news is that this is one of the more accessible layouts for players to learn, and with practice, a win should occur.

Heading to Legend Cars

Once players complete the Trial Mountain Cup, they can access the Legend Cars menu. This serves as another location where players can buy more cars. The cars featured in this shop at the moment are all featured in the Hagerty Collection. The vehicles in the collection are:

1997 Toyota Supra GT500

1993 Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6 TI

1961 Jaguar E-type Coupé

1995 Ferrari F50

1956 Porsche 356 A/1500 GS Carrera

Cars can sell out from the dealership

Players of Gran Turismo 7 are able to get the 1997 Toyota Supra GT500 from the pre-order bonus (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Players should use caution and know that even though the cars featured in the Legend Cars Pavillion are on the expensive side, they can still sell out, and players can miss out on them.

The sooner a player can unlock the cars, the better. However, the good news is that if players pre-ordered the game, they would already have access to the 1997 Toyota Supra GT500 to help them win some races.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar