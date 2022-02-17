How to unlock Logging in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is the new free-to-play MMORPG that has been hugely popular since it became available worldwide this month. After winning multiple awards in its home country of South Korea, the game has gone on to break records for the player count.

The game's massive world and intricate lore contain a goldmine of available content. Among all the massive fantasy battles, the game also allows players to engage in activities like digging and logging.

Unlocking Logging in Lost Ark

Logging is unlocked after the completion of the quest, Crown of Lakebar. This takes place in Lakebar, which is located on the continent of West Luterra.

To reach the continent, players must unlock sailing, which can take a long time. By sailing, players can access continents beyond the starting area. West Luterra is the third continent available.

The Crown of Lakebar quest will unlock all six of the available Work Skills, including Logging. After unlocking the skill, players must approach Nickel, an NPC in the same area. Nickel will sell the Novice Logging Tool to players, which will allow players to begin chopping down trees.

How to use Logging in Lost Ark

Lost Ark @playlostark



See what critics are saying about the action MMORPG now available on PC and Steam. ⚔️ The Official Launch of #LostArk is NOW LIVE!See what critics are saying about the action MMORPG now available on PC and Steam. ⚔️ The Official Launch of #LostArk is NOW LIVE!See what critics are saying about the action MMORPG now available on PC and Steam. https://t.co/r3Lv1sOZcl

Not every tree in Lost Ark can be logged, only select ones with specific benefits. Check the map to highlight specific regions that offer the desired resources.

Once an interactable tree is found, simply equip the Logging Tool and approach the tree. One area that holds many harvestable trees is Bilbrin Forest, which is also located in West Luterra.

The game limits a player's ability to use Work Skills with a system called Work Energy. Work Energy is expended whenever a player uses any of the six Work Skills, and more is used in cases where players earn more material. Work Energy only returns to players with real passing time, at a rate of thirty points every ten minutes. Players can hold up to 10,000 Work Energy at a time.

Logging can grant players lumber, which can be used to improve the player's fortress. The Work Skills in general grant players crafting equipment, which can be used to improve the player's abilities.

Logging tools can also be improved by crafting. The initial Logging tool is effective. However, elite axes and saws grant random bonuses. These can include faster logging time, more rewards, and reduced tool degradation.

Players can level up their Logging skills by doing it regularly. By the time they hit the maximum level, they can kick trees to drop helpful items.

Edited by Mayank Shete