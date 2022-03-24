How to unlock Mega Minion in Clash Royale?

In Clash Royale, players battle each other in 1v1 and 2v2 battles using cards that can be unlocked from chests. It is a strategy-based card game where players are required to unlock as many cards as possible, make the best combination of cards in a deck and use it for battles.

The cards have been categorized into 5 rarities - Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. Cards of all rarities except Champion cards, which are only available to players after they reach Crown level 14, can be unlocked by players of any level. In this article, players will learn about the Mega Minion troop in Clash Royale and how to unlock it.

A look at Mega Minion from Clash Royale

In-game description of Mega Minion reads:

“Flying, armored and powerful. What could be its weakness?! Cupcakes.”

Mega Minion is a rare card that can be unlocked by players once they reach the Barbarian Bowl (Arena 3). It is a flying, single-target melee troop with moderate hitpoints and moderately-high damage. The Mega Minion has slow attacking speed but deals pretty good damage with each attack.

A Mega Minion card costs 3 Elixir to deploy. The Mega Minion was added to Clash Royale on September 19, 2016. It has 395 Hit Points and deals a damage of 92 per second at the base level. Currently, the card possesses only 14 levels. However, there is a possibility that more levels will be added later on.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Mega Minion is now available!



Flying, armored and powerful. What could be its weakness?! Cupcakes. Mega Minion is now available!Flying, armored and powerful. What could be its weakness?! Cupcakes. https://t.co/nVK52obC2S

Mega Minion works very well on defense but cannot be of much use when sent alone on offense. Mega Minions have a higher damage output when compared to minions, but have slower movement speed which makes them more suitable as a defensive card.

It can also counter area damage units such as the Witch, Wizard, Baby Dragon, and Executioner without being destroyed. The troop can also survive spells like Zap and Poison due to its moderate Hit Point amount.

Statistics of Mega Minion in Clash Royale

Cost - 3 Elixir

Elixir Hit Speed - 1.6 second

1.6 second Speed - Medium (60)

Medium (60) Deploy Time - 1 second

1 second Range - Melee: Long

Melee: Long Target - Air and Ground

Air and Ground Count - x1

x1 Transport - Air

Type - Troop

Troop Rarity - Rare

Overall, Mega Minion is a great Rare card for defense. However, it has its own setbacks and cannot be used very well when sent alone or for offense. Although the card can be used for offense, it must be used in combination with other cards as a support unit deployed behind other troops.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan