How to unlock Mighty Yak in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans players have seen the recent introduction of units known as pets with the April 2021 update. Pets are immortal units that need to be summoned. There are four pets in the game: L.A.S.S.I, Electro Owl, Mighty Yak, and Unicorn.

Pets act as support units for heroes and aid them in battles. They can be paired with one hero at a time. In this article, players will learn all about Mighty Yak, one of the four pets in Clash of Clans.

Mighty Yak in Clash of Clans: Offensive and Defensive uses

In-game description of Mighty Yak:

"Built like a Siege Machine, the Mighty Yak has a knack for knocking down Walls it comes in contact with. It also flies into a rage if you knock out its companion."

Mighty Yak is the third pet to be unlocked in the game. Players can use it once they upgrade their Pet House to level 3. It has a large number of Hit Points and does extra damage (x20) to Walls, similar to the Wall Wrecker. The Mighty Yak prioritizes a target within seven tiles of the Hero that the Mighty Yak is paired with.

If the Hero is knocked out, Mighty Yak behaves like a troop with no preferred target. It attacks the nearest building regardless of type. However, it turns and attacks enemies if it detects any nearby. When the hero it is assigned to is knocked out, the Mighty Yak gets enraged for a small period of time, doing extra damage and moving faster for 8 seconds.

Offensive

Mighty Yak pairs well with Archer Queen, and because of its high Hit Points, it is able to act as a tank and absorb damage from enemy units. This provides protection to the hero and the spawned units. It also breaks walls easily, making Queen pushes much more efficient and smooth.

Defensive

One can try to limit Mighty Yak's capability to open compartments by designing a base with many of them. This minimizes the damage as much as possible in case a compartment is opened.

Overall, Mighty Yak in Clash of Clans is a powerful pet that can quickly take down walls and speed up pushes. It works best when paired with Archer Queen or Barbarian King, making way for them to enter the base.

Edited by Danyal Arabi