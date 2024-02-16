How to unlock all Monopoly Go Dragon Race rewards?

The Monopoly Go Dragon Race tournament is now underway, with plenty of amazing rewards. However, unlocking them can be a tedious task if you are not well-versed in the right strategy. The Dragon Race tournament offers plenty of milestones for you. Unlocking these milestones by gathering the requisite points will help you get the rewards.

This article talks about all the Monopoly Go Dragon Race rewards and milestones and a guide to unlocking them.

Unlocking all the Monopoly Go Dragon Race rewards

Here is how to earn points for Monopoly Go Dragon race milestones. (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Dragon Race tournament has 25 milestones you can unlock by gathering the requisite points for them. While unlocking each milestone will reward you with some in-game assets, you can also increase your earnings by finishing within the top 15 ranks on the leaderboard.

Here's what you can do to start unlocking the rewards:

Launch the game and roll the dice. You will earn points for landing on the Railroad tiles.

Perform mini-side quests like Bank heists and Shutdowns after landing on the Railroad tiles.

Completing these side quests will help you earn points for the Monopoly Go Dragon Race tournament.

Each Blocked Shutdown will earn you two points, while successful ones will get you four points. On the other hand, each Small Bank Heist will earn you four points, Large ones will get you six points, and you can get eight points for Mega Heists.

However, you can multiply your earnings by using the roll multipliers. For example, an x10 Roll Multiplier will help you earn 10 times more from each of these side quests. Learn to use the Roll Multipliers feature in Monopoly Go properly to increase your earnings.

Monopoly Go Dragon Race rewards and milestones

All Dragon race tournament rewards are here

The Monopoly Go Dragon Race tournament went live in the game on February 15, 2024, with 25 milestones and plenty of amazing rewards. Here is a table mentioning all the rewards you can get from the tournament:

Milestones Points required Rewards 1 55 40 die rolls 2 40 Green Sticker pack 3 90 70 dice rolls 4 130 5 Mins High Roller 5 110 80 dice rolls 6 150 Cash rewards 7 200 Yellow Sticker pack 8 250 15 Mins Mega Heist 9 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 dice rolls 11 300 Cash rewards 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 dice rolls 14 425 Cash rewards 15 500 20 Mins Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash rewards 19 800 500 dice rolls 20 1K Cash rewards 21 900 Cash rewards 22 1.3K 275 dice rolls 23 1.5K 15 Mins Cash Grab 24 1.8K Cash rewards 25 2K 1.2K dice rolls

While you can earn these rewards by completing the milestones, there are other bonuses you can get from the leaderboard ranking. Here is a list of rewards the leaderboard offers to participants.

Rank 1 will get 850 dice rolls, cash rewards, a special token, and a Blue Sticker pack.

Other participants below Rank 30 will earn certain cash rewards.

The Monopoly Go Dragon Race tournament rewards are perfect for tycoons lacking enough stickers to complete sticker albums or dice rolls to complete other events faster. However, there are different methods to earn more free dice rolls in Monopoly Go. You can click on the link above to learn about them.