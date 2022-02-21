How to unlock Mortar in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a real-time strategy game where players fight each other using cards. These cards range in rarity from Common to Champions and contain spells, defense buildings, and troops. Players should use these cards to create an ideal 8-card deck that can attack the opponent's towers while also defending from the enemy's troops.

In Clash Royale, there are a variety of defensive structures that can be used to deter the opponent's push, but employing a defense card that can also strike opponent towers, such as Mortar, should always be considered. This article will go through the Mortar card and elaborate on how to unlock it.

Steps to unlock Mortar in Clash Royale

One of the most popular Common cards that can be unlocked from Arena 6 is the Mortar card. It's a long-range building with middling hitpoints that deals a lot of area damage and can be employed offensively or defensively. It can stop the enemy's ground troops from pushing forward by steadily firing explosive shells. The in-game description of the Mortar is:

"Defensive building with a long range. Shoots big boulders that deal area damage, but cannot hit targets that get very close!"

Much like the Princess and X-Bow, this card has the ability to assault a tower from outside its range. Mortar can be used to destroy large swarms of ground troops or to help in the destruction of units with medium hitpoints.

As a defensive card, the Mortar should be built in the middle of a friendly battlefield, preferably closer to the King's Tower, so that opposing troops are unable to reach the Archer Towers without suffering damage.

Steps to unlock Mortar card:

Reach Arena 6

Open any chest or request from clan to obtain the Mortar card

Earn more cards to upgrade it and start using it

Mortar statistics

As the Mortar takes 3.5 seconds to deploy, the defender has plenty of time to place cards to distract it and keep it from attacking the Archer Towers. Therefore, players should deploy Magic Archer, Wizard, Baby Dragon, and other cards alongside the Mortar.

Mortar can be upgraded to a max level of 14, where it has 1949 hit points and deals area damage of 352.

It has a hit speed of 5 seconds and lasts for a maximum of 30 seconds on the battlefield.

It costs 4 Elixir and 3.5 seconds deployment time to deploy Mortar on the battlefield.

Mortar is one of Clash Royale's most potent defensive cards. As a result, players should utilize it as an offensive as well as a defensive troop.

